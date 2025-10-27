From fake accents to awkward dances: Three moments that doomed Brian Kelly at LSU

When the LSU Tigers went out and hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame it was always a fit that didn't make a ton of sense. Brian Kelly is from the Northeast, and while it sounds cliché, it takes a different type of coach to succeed at LSU. When Brian Kelly made the SEC Championship Game in his first season, it made everyone second-guess the initial analysis, but in the end it turned out to be true.

Brian Kelly was able to last 3.5 seasons in Baton Rouge which is far less than the Tigers expected and hoped for. While Kelly didn't totally flame out in the beginning, along the way he showed everyone that it wasn't going to work out.

These 3 hilarious moments proved Brian Kelly wouldn't work out

Brian Kelly may not find any of these moments to be funny, but he made 3 hilarious missteps during his brief tenure in Baton Rouge that made everyone on the outside believe this would eventually end in disaster.

Brian Kelly's fake accent

The first moment that immediately rubbed LSU fans the wrong way came when he introduced himself to the LSU fans. Brian Kelly made it to an LSU Basketball game, where he introduced himself with a shocking fake Southern accent that became a meme that never escaped him.

1 day at LSU Brian Kelly has developed a southern accent pic.twitter.com/ct8PUpcEEE — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 3, 2021

Brian Kelly's infamous dance moves

College Football coaches will do almost anything to land a recruit, as seen with Dan Lanning diving into a pool with a recruit to celebrate his commitment. Brian Kelly's attempts at landing elite tight end Danny Lewis will go down in internet history as one of the most cringe-worthy moments by a coach, especially when Lewis ended up at Alabama.

LSU coach Brian Kelly is dancing again — this time with TE target Danny Lewis.



Rate his dance moves 🕺👇



pic.twitter.com/jy30vO62a4 — Rivals High School (@Rivals_HS) January 29, 2022

Brian Kelly pounds the table after loss to USC

A recurring theme of the Brian Kelly era was the fact that he was constantly making himself the butt of the joke. After losing a season opener for the third time in as many years, Brian Kelly was obviously frustrated. In the post-game press conference, Brian Kelly pounded the table, sending a water bottle flying. The clip became a meme every time LSU lost, including for coaches like potential LSU target Lane Kiffin.