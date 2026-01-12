Dylan Raiola is getting the perfect career reset with Oregon commitment

When the college football offseason began, Dylan Raiola shocked many by announcing he'd be entering the Transfer Portal. The news came as a surprise given what he meant to Nebraska when he signed with the Huskers, but given how the on-field performance was paired with the firing of his uncle Donovan Raiola who coached the offensive line, it made plenty of sense.

Initially, everyone expected Raiola to land somewhere where he could play right away as he enters his Junior season with the chance of jumping to the NFL if he had a good 2026. Then Dylan Raiola was quiet to start the transfer cycle as it started to look like he may be zeroing in on a certain landing spot.

Dylan Raiola takes the Dante Moore route picking Oregon

On Monday, Dylan Raiola made his long rumored transfer plans official, committing to the Oregon Ducks.

The move isn't much of a surprise as Dylan Raiola was linked to Oregon from the moment he entered the Transfer Portal. What's more surprising is the fact that Dylan Raiola actually made the decision, but it's certainly the best choice for his career.

When Dylan Raiola landed at Nebraska, all the pressure in the world was on him as he was labeled as the one who was going to bring the Huskers back to the National spotlight. It likely would've been best for Raiola long term not to be thrust into action right away with all the pressure of being a hero, but he was talented enough to start.

The Oregon Ducks now wait on a decision from Dante Moore as he has to decide whether he's entering the NFL Draft. The New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals pick 2nd and 3rd in the NFL Draft which are two teams needing a quarterback that would like if Dante Moore left school early to help fill their need.

If Dylan Raiola is going to Oregon to serve as Dante Moore's backup, it's the perfect move for his career and his development. Raiola will finally be able to step out from the spotlight and focus on his development without all the pressure and the backlash that comes with it like Dante Moore did last season.