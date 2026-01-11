Dylan Raiola's Transfer Portal recruitment is coming into focus with Big Ten visit

When Dylan Raiola announced his plans to enter the Transfer Portal. it was a massive event as many thought he could end up being the most sought after quarterbacks of the offseason. Other big names like Brendan Sorsby, Sam Leavitt, and Josh Hoover all entering the mix ended up overshadowing his decision.

Just over a week into the Transfer Portal being opened, and Dylan Raiola's recruitment has been shockingly quiet. While other quarterbacks have taken trips all over the Country, Raiola hadn't taken any visits leaving his potential next home up in the air. Now that some of the top players have come off the board, it appears that Raiola has finally come into focus.

Dylan Raiola becomes a unique option with Oregon's quarterback question

On Saturday Night, Chris Hummer of 24/7 Sports reported that Dylan Raiola was in Eugene taking a visit to Oregon.

Nebraska QB transfer Dylan Raiola is currently on a visit to Oregon, sources tell @mzenitz and I for @CBSSports.



Raiola ranks as the No. 14 overall player in the @247Sports portal rankings. Former 5-star recruit and a two-year starter for the Huskers. https://t.co/aRXYFWiZIj pic.twitter.com/rK3OMhVYRC — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 11, 2026

The Nebraska transfer has long been mentioned as a potential addition for Oregon, but him ending up on campus confirms that he's a player that they're after. Given that Oregon is Dylan Raiola's first visit, it'll be interesting to see if they quickly get a commitment or if he plans to visit any other schools.

Dylan Raiola is ranked as the 6th best quarterback in the Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal QB Rankings.

Where Dylan Raiola factors into Oregon's plans is still up in the air as they're awaiting for Dante Moore's decision. If Moore returns to Oregon after his shaky showing against Indiana, Dylan Raiola would likely be a backup for a season before stepping back into a starting role like Dante Moore did.

If Dante Moore declares for the NFL Draft, Dylan Raiola can quickly give Oregon an answer as a starting quarterback. Raiola would end up in a much better situation as Oregon's young offense is only going to get better after the team dealt with far too many injuries this season.