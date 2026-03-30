Eagles 3-Round Mock Draft launches Philly back into Super Bowl contention

Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles once again entered an offseason with a ton of moving pieces. After Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson decided not to retire, the focus became filling the holes that kept this team from repeating as Super Bowl Champions. While free agency saw key pieces depart, the Eagles are a team built through the draft.

Few General Managers are even close to the mastermind in the draft that Howie Roseman is which has given the Eagles a major edge. Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, Howie Roseman is going to need to nail another high pressure draft in order to get this team back into Super Bowl contention.

Eagles 3 Round Mock Draft fills the few holes left post free agency

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Eagles dealt with so many injuries at the edge rusher position that Brandon Graham came out of retirement to try and help the defense. While some teams would be scared off by Akheem Mesidor being an older prospect, the Eagles with a closing window should jump on landing him. Mesidor may be the best pure pass rusher in the class, and he'd give this defense a massive boost.

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Zachariah Branch - Wide Receiver - Georgia

As things currently stand, AJ Brown is still a member of the Eagles despite all the attention around his displeasure at times with the team. Even if AJ Brown is on the Eagles next season, the team needs to add talent to the wide receiver room in the short term, and in case the two do part ways. Zachariah Branch could be a major weapon for Jalen Hurts with his ability on screens and short routes with an ability to turn anything into a big play.

68. Philadelphia Eagles: Eli Stowers - Tight End - Vanderbilt

The Eagles brought back Dallas Goedert on a one year deal helping the team avoid a major dead cap hit. As Goedert's long term future with the team is in question, the Eagles should look to get younger and cheaper at the position. Eli Stowers is a major receiving threat at the position who could make an instant impact on the offense while giving the team a plan if Goedert doesn't return after this season.

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Bud Clark - Safety - TCU

Once again, the Eagles lost key pieces in the secondary, this time as safety Reed Blankenship left for the Texans. The Eagles will need to continue drafting pieces that can step into roles as others leave year over year. TCU Safety Bud Clark has a ton of experience who can play nickel roles or deep roles with a knack for creating turnovers.