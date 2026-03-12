Early Ohio State Spring Practice storylines that fans need to watch closely

Ohio State started spring football practice on Tuesday kicking off the race to the 2026-27 season. Ohio State brings back an experienced team next season. They also added several key players from the transfer portal. Ohio State is expected to be one of the best teams in the country and the Big Ten. Below are some news and notes from the Ohio State Spring Practices.

Two Former NFL Head Coaches as Coordinators for Ohio State.

Matt Patricia returns for his 2nd season as defensive coordinator of the Buckeyes. He also just signed a new contract extension that will pay him 3.75 million per year. This is tops for coordinators in College Football. Patricia earned the raise with how well the defense performaed last season.

On the other side of the ball, Arthur Smith comes from the Pittsburgh Steelers, where the offensive coordinator for the last two seasons. Before that, he was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He brings extensive experience as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator. This allows head coach Ryan Day to focus on the entire team.

Eyes on Quarterbacks

Julian Sayin returns as the starting quarterback for Ohio State. He is firmly entrenched as a starter, but this is still a good spring for him to continue to improve as a player. This spring will also allow him to grow as a leader.

The backup quarterback will be Tavien St. Clair, a redshirt freshman. He is a former 5-star kid with immense tools. This is a big off-season for him to improve and get more playing time. Everyone in the program is excited about his future.

Notable Transfer Portal Additions

Ohio State signed 18 players in the transfer portal. Almost all of them have experience playing. Along the defensive line, Ohio State added John Walker, James Smith, and Qua Russaw. All three should be key contributors for Ohio State. Walker especially projects as someone who should get plenty of time at nose tackle.

Another key contributor should be running back Ja’Kobi Jackson. A transfer from Florida. He has been a solid contributor while playing for the Gators. Ohio State’s top running backs, Bo Jackson and Isaiah West, are both out for spring ball with shoulder injuries, so it is a good opportunity for Jackson to solidify a role for the Buckeyes.

New Wide Receiver Room

Ohio State is going through a change at wide receiver this spring. 1st former wide receiver coach Brian Hartline is off to USF as Head Coach. He is replaced by Cortez Hankton, who has had a long track record of developing wide receivers at Georgia and LSU. He does get to work with the best wide receiver in the country, Jeremiah Smith.

Then, Ohio State lost the following wide receivers: Bryon Rodgers to USC, Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter at Notre Dame, and Bodpegn Miller to Washington. Ohio State then added Devin McCuin from UTSA and Kyle Parker from LSU.

Also joining Ohio State at spring ball practice is the latest 5-star wide receiver prospect, Chris Henry Jr. He has a chance to play and start this season for the Buckeyes. Henry is a super-talented prospect and looks like the real deal.

Final Thoughts

Ryan Day has assembled another top five team in the country. What is notable after working with a new offensive coordinator, Brian Hartline, he hired an experienced NFL coach in Arthur Smith. This should benefit Day and the entire football program. Bringing back an experienced quarterback in Julian Sayin is also a huge deal. Ohio State looks on track to be a good team in the fall.