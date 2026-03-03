These 3 head coaches have no excuses not to win the National Championship in 2026

Heading into the 2026 season, every roster is seemingly set, and you can truly start to pick out which teams truly have a chance to win the National Championship. While there are countless contenders, there's a clear class of teams that stand above everyone else. Countless factors go into having a National Championship caliber roster.

The best teams often return their starting quarterback along with key pieces all over the roster with experience in the system. In this era of college football, there has to be a mix of incoming stars via the Transfer Portal capable of elevating a team to another level. Among the contenders next season, there are 3 head coaches with National Championship or bust expectations.

3 head coaches have no reason to fall short in 2026

Steve Sarkisian

Texas entered the 2025 season as the top ranked team in the AP Poll, yet fell short of missing the goal of making the College Football Playoff. Given how much talent Texas has and the way that the Longhorns recruited the Transfer Portal and High School ranks, anything short of a deep Playoff run with this team would be a massive failure.

Arch Manning returns at quarterback, and if Sarkisian can't get over the top with quarterbacks as highly touted as Manning and Quinn Ewers, he may not win it all. Texas brought in massive stars via the Transfer Portal building out this roster with the likes of Cam Coleman, Hollywood Smothers, Raleek Brown, and Rasheem Biles. Colin Simmons, Ryan Wingo, and countless other stars all make this the best roster in the Country.

Dan Lanning

The Oregon Ducks keep knocking on the door, and eventually Dan Lanning and his team are going to have to breakthrough. This season, the Ducks looked like they might have the right team, but were blown out by the Indiana Hoosiers. After the blowout, Oregon looks like a team with unfinished business.

Dan Lanning got 3 projected First Round picks back in the fold with Dante Moore, Matayo Uiagalelei, and A'Mauri Washington all returning. Star underclassmen in Dakorien Moore and Brandon Finney Jr each should take the next step in becoming one of the best players at their respective positions. The biggest concern will be the offensive line, but the Ducks have several former top recruits who could step right into the role.

Ryan Day

Ohio State looked like the best team in the Country once again before postseason play began and the Buckeyes lost to Indiana and Miami. Ryan Day already has his National Championship, but not winning it all last season with all the talent this team had feels like a massive disappointment. The Buckeyes return one of the best rosters in the Country once again, and it would be a flop if they didn't win it all.

Julian Sayin, Bo Jackson, and Jeremiah Smith is the scariest offensive trio in the Country, and should allow this team to outscore almost every team in Big Ten play. The defense replaces 4 likely 1st Round Picks which is a lot to overcome in one offseason. Given how elite the high end talent is on this roster, it would feel like a massive failure not to win with Sayin and Smith.