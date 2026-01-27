Early Senior Bowl showing helps TJ Parker make major NFL Draft statement

On Tuesday Afternoon, the first practice at the Panini Senior Bowl began, bringing every NFL team to Mobile, Alabama to get their eyes on the best prospects in the NFL Draft. The Senior Bowl can help a draft prospect mightily as going head to head with other top prospects in 1 on 1's can help prove to the Draft scouts that you're worthy of being picked early in the draft.

Coming into the week, one of the players with the most to gain at the Senior Bowl was Clemson star TJ Parker. After an 11 sack season in 2024, Parker took a step back this season recording just 5 sacks. The down year took Parker from an early 1st Round Pick to a player who could've ended up hearing his name called on Day 2. Parker instead showed why you show up and compete at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

TJ Parker's stock is through the roof after Day 1 at the Senior Bowl

One of the biggest stars of the first day at the Senior Bowl was the Clemson edge rusher who showed his dominance as a pass rusher. On the first rep of team drills, TJ Parker put his power on full display, bulldozing Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III.

You see why Clemson EDGE TJ Parker had top 10 buzz in the summer.



First pass rush rep in team work ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3Isk1kI3Ik — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 27, 2026

It wasn't just in the team drills where TJ Parker dominated as he flashed in the 1 on 1 drills as well. TJ Parker got matched up with Maryland takcle Alan Herron and dominated with a perfect long arm rep to pressure the quarterback.

Great leverage + long arm pass rush rep here from Clemson EDGE T.J. Parker. He had some strong run defense reps as well. Good first day for him pic.twitter.com/1M4WxI8xJc — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 27, 2026

The first day of practice for TJ Parker likely couldn't have gone any better as he flashed against some of the best linemen at the event. It's unclear if Parker will stay the entire event or follow the habit that players had last season leaving the event early, but he'd be wise to stick it out for the entire week.

This NFL Draft class is top heavy with edge rushers, and a player like TJ Parker could hear his name called at the end of Day 1. With so many teams needing a pass rusher, TJ Parker's first day will go a long way toward proving he deserves to hear his name called during the 1st Round.