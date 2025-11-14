Ed Orgeron could return to Baton Rouge wearing Razorback red

As the College Football season is winding down, the end of the regular season will start what could be one of the craziest coaching carousels that we've seen in a long-time. There are already 8 Power 4 jobs open, and over these final few weeks could only lead to more jobs opening up. The conference with the most chaos going on this cycle is far and away the SEC with 4 jobs already open.

The LSU Tigers are seen as the best job that's open this cycle, even with all of the drama surrounding Brian Kelly's firing and now lawsuit over his buyout. As the Tigers look for Brian Kelly's replacement, the coach he followed in Ed Orgeron won't be mentioned in the search, but he could land elsewhere.

At the end of October, it was reported that Ed Orgeron had interest in the Oregon State job which didn't seem like the most clean fit. Now, Ed Orgeron is being tied to a job in the SEC, and it's a much better fit for the National Champion.

Ed Orgeron is in the mix for the open Arkansas job

On Friday Morning, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been in communication with the Arkansas Razorbacks for their open job.

NEW: Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has been in communication with Arkansas, @PeteNakos reports👀

He's also a name to know in the Oregon State search.

After coaching LSU, Ed Orgeron coaching on the other side of the Battle for the Boot would make for an incredible SEC storyline. Orgeron returning to the SEC, and facing LSU would lead to a potential melt down for the LSU fanbase if the Tigers struggle under their next head coach.

It doesn't seem likely that Ed Orgeron will land the Arkansas job, but hearing that he's in the mix for the job means you can't rule him out. Compared to most of the candidates the Razorbacks will interview, Orgeron is a far bigger name and has the SEC experience to make himself an appealing option.