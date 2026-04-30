Eli Drinkwitz explains Missouri’s early QB decision and why it's beneficial

The Missouri Tigers came into the offseason with a big question at quarterback when Beau Pribula announced his decision to enter the Tranfer Portal. The Tigers returned a promising young quarterback in Matt Zollers, but Drinkwitz was always going to add a veteran. When Trinidad Chambliss decided to return to Ole Miss, it made Austin Simmons' decision to transfer easy as he landed at Missouri.

The thought by many was that Austin Simmons and Matt Zollers would battle for the starting role throughout camp. Instead, Eli Drinkwitz wasted no time naming Austin Simmons their starting quarterback for the 2026 season in March.

NEW: Missouri has named Ole Miss transfer Austin Simmons its starting QB for the 2026 season🐯https://t.co/IzwVwBLF9N pic.twitter.com/zkBSY5c261 — On3 (@On3) March 19, 2026

Eli Drinkwitz reveals why naming a quarterback earlier was the right decision

The decision to name Austin Simmons the starter so early came as a bit of a surprise given that most coaches believe competition helps everyone get better. Eli Drinkwitz however, had a different perspective as he felt it was better for the team to name a starting quarterback for everyone to mold around.

"One of the things when I looked at where last year didn't go the way we wanted it to was the error of not naming a starting QB soon enough and allowing leadership to take hold within our team." Eli Drinkwitz

Last season, Missouri carried it's starting quarterback battle into the season, and it only ended when Sam Horn suffered a fractured tibia on his first snap of the season. While Beau Pribula had a fine season, Missouri likely would've been better off in Drinkwitz's opinion if the team knew sooner.

The approach will be interesting to follow as Missouri could end up better off this season because of it. The part that Drinkwitz didn't say is the fact that with no Spring Transfer Portal window this year, he doesn't need to worry about Matt Zollers looking to move to a school where he can start right away which could've been Drinkwitz's fear last season.

Given that Austin Simmons isn't the most experienced quarterback as he sat behind Jaxson Dart and Trinidad Chambliss, getting him as many reps with the first team offense should allow him to start the year in a rhythm.