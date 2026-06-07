Elite 5-star WR Eric McFarland names 3 finalists in major SEC recruiting battle

College football has reached its peak recruiting season as the nation's top recruits travel around the country taking their official visits ahead of their senior seasons. This time, it's all about the 5-star recruits as every program looks to add a potential instant impact player to their future plans. When recruiting reaches its most drama is when a true battle ensues over the top recruits.

Among the highest ranked players who haven't committed yet is elite 5-star wide receiver Eric McFarland. Rivals Industry Recruiting Rankings have Eric McFarland as a 5-star recruit ranked as the 26th ranked player in the country, the 6th ranked wide receiver in the class, and the 5th ranked player in Florida.

Eric McFarland unveils All-SEC finalist group with June commitment date

As Eric McFarland's recruitment nears the end, the 5-star wide receiver appears to be on the verge of announcing a decision. On Sunday, Eric McFarland told Rivals' Hayes Fawcett that he's down to just Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M while setting a commitment date of June 28th.

NEWS: Five-Star WR Eric McFarland is down to Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals



He’s set to announce his college decision on June 28thhttps://t.co/3UJux12kBx pic.twitter.com/8YAVrOWNlx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 7, 2026

Texas A&M has appeared to be the frontrunner for Eric McFarland for most of this recruitment, and with the way that Mike Elko's recruiting, they'll be hard to beat. The Aggies hold the Nation's top ranked recruiting class, and have already reeled in commitments from 5 5-star recruits. Adding McFarland to this class would be another major splash, and make it almost impossible for anyone else to sign the Nation's top class.

The Florida Gators will have the in-state advantage in a way for McFarland as the Nevada native is playing his high school football at IMG Academy. Jon Sumrall and his staff have been beyond impressive on the recruiting trail in their first season in Gainesville, and winning out for the IMG star would be another major win.

Georgia is the biggest wild card in this recruitment as they're presumed to be in 3rd place behind their two SEC foes. Kirby Smart and his staff have won out in stunning fashion before, and if they make a major move it could turn this recruitment upside down.