Predicting where the top 5 uncommitted WR recruits commit amid Official Visit season

College Football is reaching the busiest portion of the offseason calendar as recruiting becomes the main focus. Official Visit season will enter full swing this weekend, with most of the nation's top recruits starting to take visits around the contry as they look for their future school. Arguably the most exciting position to watch this Summer will be the wide receivers with several 5-stars still on the board.

Predicting who lands the 5 top uncommitted WR recruits ahead of Official Visit season

Monshun Sales - 5 Star - Indianapolis, IN, - Indiana Hoosiers

While 5-star wide receiver Monshun Sales grew up with the nickname "Bama", he appears to be trending away from the Crimson Tide. The hometown Indiana Hoosiers have surged in the recruitment of Monshun Sales, and now it looks like Curt Cignetti may land his first 5-star recruit at Indiana. Holding off Alabama for Sales will be incredibly tough, but Cignetti and Indiana have the success to point to while they've shown they're more than capable on the NIL front.

Xavier Sabb - 5 Star - Glassboro, NJ - Oregon Ducks

Alabama seemingly has a major advantage in the recruitment of Xavier Sabb as his two older brothers are both playing for the Crimson Tide. While Alabama has all the family ties, Oregon has truly made this a battle on the recruiting trail to watch moving forward. Given how Oregon's recruiting board has shaken out, it's going to be hard for any school to deny Dan Lanning for the 5-star.

Eric McFarland - 5 Star - Las Vegas, NV - Texas A&M Aggies

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies have built a loaded recruiting class with 5 5-star recruits already committed with no end in sight. The next 5-star to jump on board could be IMG Academy star Eric McFarland who's been trending heavily toward the Aggies for a long time. Texas A&M will have to hold it's lead while other schools get official visits, but McFarland's skill set would make him an exciting weapon in College Station.

Dakota Guerrant - 4 Star - Harper Woods, MI - Oregon Ducks

Michigan Native Dakota Guerrant has been the Oregon Ducks top target regardless of position in this recruiting cycle. Coming down the stretch, Michigan will make it tough on the Ducks to land a commitment, but the level to which Oregon has recruited Guerrant will make them tough to deny. The Ducks hold a commitment from 5-star QB Will Mencl which should only be more appealing to wide receiver recruits.

Osani Gayles - 4 Star - Tracy, CA - Alabama Crimson Tide

This weekend, Alabama will host California Native Osani Gayles on an official visit as they continue to surge with the 4-star recruit. Given how the top of Alabama's recruiting board may shake out at wide receiver, Gayles is becoming an important target for the Crimson Tide. Stanford, Washington, Tennessee, and Notre Dame will all get visits, but this is close to a "must win" battle for the Tide.