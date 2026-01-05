Eric Morris completes the transfer portal trifecta landing Wyatt Young

The Oklahoma State Cowboys went out and hired the architect of the Nation's best offense hiring North Texas head coach Eric Morris. The North Texas head coach deserves a ton of credit for his scheme, but it often takes pairing a great scheme with the right players to make an offense as good as North Texas' was this offseason.

Once Oklahoma State hired Eric Morris, it was clear that he needed to raid his roster at North Texas to give the Cowboys a chance to give them a chance to compete in the Big 12 as soon as next season.

Landing Wyatt Young gives Eric Morris the perfect start at Oklahoma State

On Sunday, North Texas wide receiver Wyatt Young committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

BREAKING: North Texas standout WR Wyatt Young has Committed to Oklahoma State, he tells @On3Sports



He totaled 70 receptions for 1,264 yards (3rd in FBS) and 10 TDs this season



Earned 1st Team All-AAC honorshttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/HaRaZjOhOp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 4, 2026

This season, Wyatt Young emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the country, catching 70 passes for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. Eric Morris was one of the best wide receivers on the market this offseason, ranking as the 7th best wide receiver in the Saturday Blitz Wide ReceiverTransfer Portal Rankings.

Landing Wyatt Young marks the perfect start to the Eric Morris era in Stillwater, but there's still plenty of work left to be done. The top priority was landing quarterback Drew Mestemaker and signing him to a two-year deal on Saturday Night gives the Cowboys a clear plan moving forward.

The other biggest puzzle piece was landing freshman phenom running back Caleb Hawkins who emerged as the top running back in the Transfer Portal. Like Wyatt Young, the star running back committed to the Cowboys on Sunday giving Morris his superstar trio.

Oklahoma State now becomes an instant contender in the Big 12 next season as they've nailed down the quarterback position. After raiding his old roster, Morris is going to need to go out and build the rest of this roster in the trenches as he has the skill players to compete for the league.