ESPN College GameDay has fans sobbing with unexpected tribute during NFL Draft

Lee Corso’s retirement from College GameDay has already hit college football fans pretty hard—but no one was ready for what happened during the NFL Draft.

Lee Corso, who’s been with GameDay since it first aired back in 1987, will officially step away from the desk on August 30 after nearly 40 years of unforgettable moments, outrageous mascot picks, and heartfelt connections with fans. ESPN made the retirement official last week, and it didn’t take long for the tributes to start pouring in.

But what caught fans completely off guard was the emotional moment during NFL Draft coverage—yes, the NFL Draft. In the middle of one of the most high-energy events of the football year, College GameDay found a way to sneak in a heartfelt tribute to the man who made Saturday mornings a ritual for millions.

The segment featured a montage of Corso’s wildest moments and tender memories, from his first headgear pick in Columbus to his recent scaled-back appearances. But what really sent fans into a tailspin was Kirk Herbstreit getting visibly emotional while talking about his longtime friend and mentor.

“Before hot takes were a thing, Lee Corso kind of invented that,” Herbstreit said, holding back tears. “He was a guy that was willing to say things that a lot of people weren’t willing to say. He had fun, he was the guy that you hated for a second then loved. And we all had a chance to see him behind the scenes and work with him—it’s a tough thing to accept.”

Herbstreit continued, explaining that he’s been in close contact with Corso since the announcement, and that Coach is “at peace” with the decision. He turns 90 this August, and after decades of bringing joy to fans, he's decided it's time to step away.

Before the draft picks start rolling in, the College GameDay crew looks back on their favorite Coach Corso memories ❤️ pic.twitter.com/goRMsVHB6f — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) April 24, 2025

It’s rare for an NFL event to stop and honor a college football analyst, but that’s how much Corso means to the sport. His impact has reached beyond the campus sidelines and into every living room that’s ever tuned in on a crisp fall Saturday.

Lee Corso's last show will take place on Saturday, August 31st. We'd expect that the crew will be in Columbus to preview Texas at Ohio State, but this hasn't been confirmed by ESPN yet. Corso's first-ever headgear pick was Ohio State's Brutus back in 1996.

Read More