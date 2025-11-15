ESPN getting roasted by fans for Pat McAfee's "shirtless" segment on College GameDay

On Saturday Morning. College GameDay arrived at Pittsburgh for a pivotal Top 25 clash between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Pitt Panthers. This weekend, Pat McAfee was always going to look to put on a show as he returns home to Pittsburgh while the show hosts GameDay for the first time in 20 years.

Ever since Pat McAfee joined the College GameDay cast, there have been some pretty big changes to the show some for the better and some that are questionable. On Saturday Afternoon, ESPN likely tried a segment that they'll never do again as it didn't make a ton of sense.

Pat McAfee's shirtless segment gets roasted by fans

On Saturday Morning, Pat McAfee and comedian Bert Kreischer did a segment together about the "Science" of being shirtless at College Football games. The segment is truly bizarre and a far from the product everyone grew up watching with GameDay over the years.

"Everything is better shirtless. Faces get brighter, friends get closer, teams play better, it's science!"@PatMcAfeeShow and @bertkreischer take a look at how one dare created a movement across college football. pic.twitter.com/hBmgOlm0qa — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 15, 2025

The segment on the trend across College Football would have been one thing, but no one was asking for a segment where McAfee and Bert Kreischer are ranting to us shirtless through the TV. Everyone is tuning into College GameDay for analysis of the games ahead, and instead is being forced to watch forced bits.

Cannot believe on a pre game college football show @CollegeGameDay that always was gold standard doing a ridiculous pathetic segment on why men going shirtless (because of Pat McAfee) - want football stories on players! #CollegeGameDay — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) November 15, 2025

The entire segment, being about why McAfee takes his shirt off on GameDay, gives everyone an idea of why the segment even happened.

Are they really doing a segment on why Pat McAfee goes shirtless 😭 — NATE (@NAE_LSU) November 15, 2025

Even as Pat McAfee and Bret Kreischer were trying to funny, there wasn't any joke or moment that made the segment funny.

No I don't think you get it bro



Bert Kreischer is taking his shirt off! And he isn't in good shape!



Lmao bro!!!! What aren't you getting??? 🤣🤣😂😂😂 — Anthony Bourne 🌟 (@OneMillionAnths) November 15, 2025

Omg!! Bert Kreischer took his shirt off for attention on college gameday today? Haha no way!! That’s so original. I wonder how they got him to do that haha. That’s crazy man. So funny.



🙄🙄. — Kris Krahling (@LudaaaaKris) November 15, 2025

After Lee Corso's retirement, ESPN lost a big moment that everyone would tune in for with his headgear picks, and it looks like they're trying to create a new moment. Unfortunately for ESPN, no matter how many times they try the same bit, the fans aren't a fan.