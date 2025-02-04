ESPN predicts QBs will drop in surprise 2025 NFL Mock Draft

ESPN's first two-round mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft has made waves, especially with its surprising prediction that quarterbacks will fall further than expected. Traditionally, quarterbacks dominate the top picks, but this year’s projection suggests a shift in team priorities, focusing more on defensive powerhouses and versatile athletes.

The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 overall pick, and instead of opting for a quarterback, ESPN’s Matt Miller predicts they’ll select Abdul Carter, an EDGE rusher from Penn State. Known for his disruptive play style reminiscent of Micah Parsons, Carter’s selection signals the Titans’ desire to beef up their defense rather than invest in a new signal-caller.

The first quarterback doesn’t appear until the No. 3 pick, where the New York Giants are projected to select Cam Ward from Miami. With all quarterbacks still available at this point, Ward's selection might set off a ripple effect, but it’s a clear indication that teams aren’t as quarterback-hungry this year.

Shedeur Sanders, the highly-touted QB from Colorado and son of Coach Prime, is projected to go to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6. Despite Sanders' impressive collegiate stats, his position outside the top five shows ESPN’s belief that teams may prioritize other needs over securing a franchise quarterback early in the draft, especially when there are legitimate questions about the quarterbacks in this class overall.

Interestingly, other notable quarterbacks like Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and Quinn Ewers (Texas) don’t hear their names until the second round, going to the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, respectively. This suggests that even QB-needy teams may feel comfortable waiting, possibly due to the fact that no one really knows what to make of this QB class.

The 2025 NFL Draft will kickoff on Thursday, April 24 with the first-round, and then will run through Saturday, April 26.

