Lee Corso is just as good of a player and a better coach than Deion Sanders
By Sam Fariss
It's time to give Lee Corso the tip of your hat.
Not only is the beloved cast member from ESPN College GameDay good at picking mascot heads to put atop his own, but he was also a really good player and a half-decent coach.
Recently, a little fun (and very random) fact has emerged that Corso had just as many career interceptions for the Florida State Seminoles as the one and only Deion Sanders.
When the two former players were on the Seminoles' rosters, they each had 14 interceptions over their tenures for Florida State, putting them tied for third on the program's all-time list.
While Corso has a number of years on Sanders, and didn't have quite the same NFL career that Prime Time did, he can boast that he was just as good as him in college.
What's even better, with Sanders' struggle during his first season as a DI head coach, Corso can also claim that he's a better coach than Prime.
Throughout his head coaching career, which spanned nearly three decades, Coroso earned a 73-85-6 overall record.
Sanders, at the Division I level, has gone just 4-8.
That puts Prime Time at a 33.3 percent win rate, while Corso stands at a much more impressive 44.5 percent.
In all seriousness, both were great players, and Sanders is working his way toward success with the Colorado Buffaloes.
However, for the rest of history, it will be known that Corso and Sanders have the exact same number of interceptions for Florida State.