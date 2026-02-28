Expected Giants linebacker move could set Sonny Styles’ Draft floor at 5th Overall

NFL Draft season is at its peak as the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is currently underway in Indianapolis. The defensive players wrapped up their workouts on Friday, and the two days created a ton of standouts. No one dominated the event quite like Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles who was a standout in every event sending his draft stock through the roof.

Coming into the week, it seemed as if Styles' draft range started with the 5th Overall Pick, but he could even slide outside the Top 10. After dominating the NFL Combine, Styles is clearly one of the best prospects in this class, and what once was seemingly his ceiling may now be his floor.

Sonny Styles may benefit from expected Giants shakeup

One of the teams that everyone eyed as a potential fit for Sonny Styles was the New York Giants with the 5th overall pick. Bobby Okereke enters the final year of his contract, but John Harbaugh's defenses are always loaded at linebacker which made picking Styles highly possible, even with Okereke on the roster.

Now, Sonny Styles landing in New York seems even more likely as the New York Giants are expected to cut linebacker Bobby Okereke this offseason according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

The Giants are expected to cut linebacker Bobby Okereke, which will create $9 million in cap savings, per @DDuggan21 pic.twitter.com/iVBBSrI6BD — SleeperGiants (@SleeperGiants) February 28, 2026

If the New York Giants officially cut Bobby Okereke, it would be the best news possible for the Sonny Styles. The Giants would instantly have a massive hole at linebacker, and there may not be a player in free agency or the rest of the draft that can make the level of impact that Styles could have with his athletic ability.

Adding Sonny Styles to this defense would make the Giants even scarier to play against as their core starts to get older. Sonny Styles ability in the middle would help a ton as Abdul Carter, Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux can dominate on the defensive line.