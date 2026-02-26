Pre-NFL Combine 1st Round Mock Draft: Interview buzz signals emerging draft risers

The NFL offseason is reaching its peak as Thursday marks the beginning of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. The event will heavily shape how teams view this draft class, and it'll either make or break each prospects draft stock. As the interview process began, several prospects already started to catch everyone's attention based on the interest NFL teams are showing.

Heading into the combine, there's a clear group of top prospects, but there's more room for movement than we've seen in a long time. The next several days will reshape draft boards but heading into the event here's where we see the draft falling.

Pre NFL Combine Mock Draft reveals early risers

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders pick is the easiest in the entire draft to project as they should turn their card in as soon as the draft opens. Fernando Mendoza led the Hoosiers on a storybook season, and he could instantly give a team with some solid pieces around him hopes of starting to push for the playoffs.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

The draft truly starts with the Jets with the 2nd Overall Pick, and they have too many holes to fill to do anything except take the best player available. There's a big debate between Arvell Reese, Rueben Bain Jr, and David Bailey, but Reese is the best prospect of the 3. Reese declared during his Pre-Combine interviews that he wants to be a full-time edge rusher and he'd give Aaron Glenn's defense a cornerstone piece.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

The Cardinals will look to continue adding blue chip pieces to the roster as there isn't a clear quarterback to take this high in the draft. Upgrading the offensive line should be a priority regardless of who's at quarterback, especially if this is a gap year with a loaded quarterback class in 2027. Francis Mauigoa is the best offensive tackle in the class, and he'd give this team a young offensive tackle duo.

4. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

Robert Saleh takes over in Tennessee, and while the Titans will look to build around Cam Ward, they still have other needs. The defense could use an elite pass rusher, and in this draft class there's several at the top. Rueben Bain Jr had a dominant season with 9.5 sacks, and he could become the cornerstone of this defense.

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

The John Harbaugh era begins in New York, and a common theme of his Ravens teams was having a dominant safety. Ohio State star Caleb Downs is arguably the best player in the class regardless of position. Downs would give this defense that's loaded with stars in the front 7 a dominant player in the back end making the unit even scarier.

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Browns plan at quarterback remains up in the air, but regardless of who's the starter, the team has holes to fill. The offensive line struggled regardless of quarterback, allowing 51 sacks this season. Spencer Fano is an exciting athlete for the tackle position, and with time he could develop into an elite tackle for the Browns.

7. Washington Commanders: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

Dan Quinn enters 2026 with a ton of pressure to rebound from a down season, otherwise he could be on his way out. This defense needs to add a pass rusher to build around as Von Miller enters free agency after a 9 sack season. Texas Tech's David Bailey posted his most dominant season yet with 14.5 sacks while improving against the run down the stretch giving him a chance to be a star in the NFL.

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

Landing Tyler Shough on Day 2 of the NFL Draft was big for the Saints as now they can invest on building this team up around him. Chris Olave posted a career year this season, and adding another weapon would help this offense hit the next level. Carnell Tate has elite speed and an ability to win at all 3 levels making him the ideal addition for the Saints.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

The Chiefs weren't nearly good enough before Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL making this an important offseason. Considering that Mahomes is coming off a torn ACL, the Chiefs need to take pressure off him. Jeremiyah Love is as elite as they come at running back, and he'd allow the Chiefs to ease Mahomes back into action.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

Over the past several seasons, the Bengals defensive woes have been a talking point, yet the unit is still struggling. After trading away Logan Wilson at the Trade Deadline, the Bengals have a need at linebacker. Sonny Styles is arguably the best defender in the class, but he doesn't play a premium position. Styles will come in and instantly help this team against the run with exciting upside in coverage as a former safety.

11. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

The Miami Dolphins are going to be in a transition year as the new reigme starts to turnover this roster. While the Dolphins could reach for a quarterback, it would be wiser to let a year burn off Tua Tagovailoa's contract and look to pick in next year's deeper class. Jordyn Tyson can give the team a second star wide receiver after the decision to cut Tyreek Hill.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Cowboys made the bold decision to draft Shavon Revel coming off his torn ACL, and the hope is he'll return to form this season. Dallas could roll the dice and make the same gamble again this offseason with Jermod McCoy. There isn't a cornerback in this class with better film than McCoy had in 2024, and if he returns to form it could end up being the steal of the draft.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

If the Rams are going to push for a Super Bowl, they're going to need to get better in the secondary to help defend against the explosive offenses in the NFC West. Mansoor Delane was the best cornerback in the Country after transferring to LSU, and he'd give this team an elite talent in the back end to go with all the talent the Rams have found on the defensive line.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

At the NFL Combine, no one has been more popular than defensive tackle Peter Woods who's had meetings with 21 teams. Clemson didn't always put Peter Woods in the best positions to win this season, but his 2024 tape paired with what he'll flash at the combine will lead to him being picked in the top half of the draft. Jesse Minter has seen the impact of an elite defensive tackle in his time at Michigan and the Chargers which should make this a perfect pairing.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell - Edge Rusher - Texas A&M

Todd Bowles' team should be back to Playoff contention in 2026 as injuries hurt this team all season long. The defense does need to add help off the edge whether it's via the draft or free agency as they troubled to rack up sacks. Cashius Howell just had an incredible season for Texas A&M, and if he can impress at the Combine, he shouldn't wait long to hear his name called.

16. New York Jets: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

While the quarterback play didn't help, the talent wasn't nearly good enough in the wide receiver room aside from Garrett Wilson. The Jets may nit get their franchise QB in this draft class, but they can be set up for success by adding another wide receiver. Makai Lemon would be the perfect compliment to Wilson while giving the quarterback a go to weapon they can rely on.

17. Detroit Lions: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

While some teams may be scared off by Akeem Mesidor’s age, Dan Campbell and the Lions just draft good football players. Akheem Mesidor is arguably the best pure pass rusher in this class, and he’d give the team another talented rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Toledo

The Vikings face a pivotal offseason, and their decision at quarterback could change everything. Aside from concerns at quarterback, the Vikings need to add pieces in the secondary. Toledo star Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has exciting tape and great traits, and if he runs well at the combine he could go flying up boards.

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

Bryce Young proved this season that he's worth building around, and now the Panthers need to get him some help. The Panthers didn't get much production out of the tight end position which should change next season. Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete at the tight end position who could instantly become a big play threat for this offense.

20. Dallas Cowboys: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys couldn't get after the passer hurting their defense significantly. TJ Parker had a down season, but he showed everyone he's still an elite pass rusher at the Senior Bowl. Parker can step right in and give the Cowboys a presence off the edge as the interior defensive line is loaded.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

The Steelers plan at quarterback is still up in the air as Aaron Rodgers considers his future in the NFL. Mike McCarthy taking over should lead to the team trying to find a young quarterback to develop for the long term future of the team. Ty Simpson should be healthy now, and he should impress teams at the Combine like the Steelers to lock himself into being a 1st Round Pick.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

Last season, the Chargers were never going to be able to overcome losing both offensive tackles early in the season, and it caught up to them in the Playoffs. The guard play hurt the Chargers just as much as their injuries at tackle as Mekhi Becton didn't live up to the expectations the team had signing him. Vega Ioane is the best guard in the class, and he'd solidify this group for a Super Bowl push.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

The Eagles got a big win as both Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson will be back after considering retirement. While the group returns, the Eagles need to start planning for the future especially with the amount of time Lane Johnson missed. Monroe Freeling has all the traits to become an elite tackle, and he'd benefit greatly from learning behind the Eagles veterans.

24. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

The Browns landed some exciting young weapons in the draft last year, but they should continue to make additions. Washington has been a wide receiver factory as of late, and Denzel Boston is the Huskies latest star. Boston could bring size on the outside and an elite ability catching the ball making him a valuable weapon for whoever plays quarterback.

25. Chicago Bears: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

The biggest issue for the Bears defense this season was lacking a pass rush threat opposite of Montez Sweat. The Bears may not be in range to land one of the premier talents in this class, but they could take a swing on Keldric Faulk. As a pass rusher Faulk will need to develop, but he'll instantly be an impactful defender against the run.

26. Buffalo Bills: Malachi Fields - Wide Receiver - Notre Dame

The Bills wide receivers were incredibly underwhelming this season which Joe Brady will be tasked with addressing this offseason. The team has missed on some high priced acquisitions, and they should look to find a rookie who can excel in this offense. Malachi Fields can bring size to the outside complimenting Khalil Shakir with exciting upside.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

This week at the NFL Combine, teams are showing a ton of interest in Omar Cooper Jr making him a player with a chance to fly up draft boards. This season, Cooper had a breakout season catching 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns averaging 13.6 yards per reception. Cooper has the size and athletic traits to justify a 1st Round selection, and he'd give the 49ers a player to replace Brandon Aiyuk.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Texans could look to add playmakers, but the offensive line has to be addressed as the unit continues to get rebuilt. Trent Brown is a free agent, and after watching CJ Stroud struggle with pressure in the Playoffs, the Texans need to add a tackle. Caleb Lomu is elite in pass protection, and he can form a duo for the future at tackle with Aireontae Ersery.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Dillon Thieneman - Safety - Oregon

The Rams need to bolster their secondary this offseason, and after taking a cornerback earlier in the draft they could look to add a difference making safety. Dillon Thieneman jumped to Oregon where he was beyond impressive racking up 92 tackles with a pair of interceptions. Thieneman can play in two-high defenses as well as in a rover role allowing the Rams to throw plenty of looks at opposing defenses.

30. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

The Broncos defense is the strength of this team, and rather than addressing some of the smaller needs on offense, they could look to bolster the defense. CJ Allen is a throwback style of linebacker with a ton of athleticism to be excited about. Allen called Georgia's defenses on the field making him a high IQ player that can instantly make an impact on this unit.

31. New England Patriots: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

After making a run to the Super Bowl, the Patriots need to add weapons around Drake Maye to help him take the next step. The wide receiver room needs an influx of young talent, and KC Concepcion would be a great addition. Concepcion is a big play threat anytime he touches the ball, and he'd take a ton of pressure off Drake Maye.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Seahawks nailed their past several drafts, and they're going to need to continue to do so if they're going to continue to push for Super Bowls. Tariq Woolen is a free agent, and if he's leaving the Seahawks need to add another cornerback. Colton Hood is another cornerback with length who could slot right into this defense giving Mike MacDonald another cornerback he can trust.