Fallout from Brendan Soresby could open up the Big 12 title race in 2026

Just over a week ago, Texas Tech Football had its Spring Game, and it was smiles all around - a loaded team with College Football Playoff aspirations was set and ready to go for 2026.

Now, with recent news that transfer QB Brendan Sorsby has entered rehab for a gambling addiction and is being investigated by the NCAA. According to Dan Wetzel, Sorsby's NCAA career is likely over, as the rules are not in his favor if he indeed bet on his own team's games, as has been widely reported.

With Texas Tech likely to fall off from their lofty heights of 2025 if Sorsby cannot return, the door is open for other Big 12 teams to step up and clinch a CFP berth.

The uncertain status of second-string QB Will Hammond, who was a competent backup that started two games last season, further calls Tech's title chances into question. Hammond suffered a torn ACL against Oklahoma State on October 25th, and his status for the season opener is still up in the air.

The teams that stand to benefit the most from Sorsby's absence

BYU, Baylor, Utah, Houston, and Arizona now have a shot at the Big 12 mountaintop. And teams like Arizona State, Iowa State, and TCU won't be far behind. Tech will still be a good team, but not a 12-1 team like a year ago.

BYU, which was the runner-up a year ago at 12-2 (with both losses to Tech), would likely become the frontrunner, with a returning QB in Bear Bachmeier (3,560 total yards, 26 TD), a leading rusher in LJ Martin (1,305 yards, 12 TD), and a tough defense. Head Coach Kalani Sitake, after a brief flirtation with Penn State, returned with a new contract and is ready to take the Cougars to new heights.

Baylor, which was 5-7 a year ago, brings former Florida QB DJ Lagway to town, as well as a rebuilt roster with 29 total transfers incoming, in a make-or-break season for coach Dave Aranda. Former starting QB Sawyer Robertson threw for 3,600 yards a year ago; Lagway should come close to that mark in a more wide-open Big 12.

Utah lost coaching legend Kyle Whittingham to Michigan, but moved quickly to promote coach-in-waiting Morgan Scalley, their former defensive coordinator and best recruiter, who has brought a ton of talent to Salt Lake City. With Devon Dampier returning at QB and super-sub Byrd Ficklin also back for the Utes, they should be a force to reckon with once again.

Houston, which was overlooked a bit at 10-3 last season, is eager to show they are no fluke and ready for the big time. Willie Fritz is a strong coach who gets the most out of his rosters. With a manageable schedule (they avoid BYU, TCU, Arizona, and Arizona State), the Cougars have a nice runway for returning starter Connor Weigman (2,705 passing yards, 25 TD, nine INT in 2025), or five-star freshman Keisean Henderson.

Arizona, which surprised everyone a year ago by climbing out of the cellar with a 9-4 mark, had a resurgence led by Noah Fifita (3,228 yards passing, 29 TD, and just six interceptions). The Wildcats are poised to have a strong season once more, with their toughest road game against BYU in September.

Each of these teams is ready and hungry to knock Texas Tech off and make their own mark on the Big 12 and the CFP this season. Time will tell if Brendan Sorsby is allowed to play or if his college career is over.