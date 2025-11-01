Fan frustration at YouTube TV boiling over as college football games get underway

We're in Week 10 of the College Football season, and what should've been an exciting weekend for College Football fans has a massive issue. On Thursday Night, the final two minutes of Tulane Vs UTSA went off the air as YouTube TV couldn't reach a new deal with Disney, meaning that YouTube TV could no longer broadcast games on ESPN, ABC, and the other affiliated networks.

Given that this happened on Thursday Night, every fan with YouTube TV expected that this dispute would be resolved by Friday Night, but once again, fans missed out on the action, which put doubt on Saturday's slate of College Football games.

Saturday Morning arrived, and ESPN was broadcasting College GameDay for free on social media as a new deal hadn't been figured out, but still, everyone hoped that when the Noon slate of games rolled around, ESPN would be back on YouTube TV. Instead, the games kicked off, and YouTube TV subscribers were left scrambling for a new streaming service.

Fan frustration is at an All-Time high over YouTube TV dispute

As the games kicked off and thousands of College Football fans couldn't watch a good portion of the weekend slate, YouTube TV subscribers were outraged. On one hand, everyone is mad at YouTube TV for not getting a deal done, as they pay a lofty price to get access to all the games. Everyone is also mad at ESPN as the prices of streaming continue to go through the roof, and after this deal, it'll only get worse.

With thousands of fans left in limbo, College Football fans took to social media to voice their frustrations about the dispute.

YouTube TV is essentially an $80 subscription to monthly emails about which television network YouTube is in a contract dispute with — WBR (@W_B_Rick) October 31, 2025

Many have pointed out that this dispute comes after ESPN launched its own streaming service and they're likely holding out to make fans subscribe to their platform.

DO NOT subscribe to the new ESPN stand alone app.



They pulled their channels from YouTube TV to FORCE you to pay for their app.



It’s a scam.



Once again, ESPN ruins everything. — JC - Former World Champion LLC (@JoshOnAir) October 31, 2025

Amid this dispute, everyone's revisiting the fact that streaming was supposed to be the cheaper alternative to cable, yet it seems like the prices keep going up while these disputes are at an All-Time high.

Remember when we all complained about $85 cable and $10 Netflix when literally every movie was on Netflix?



Now to get what we had before you need:

$90 YouTube TV

$30 ESPN/Disney Plus

$15 Netflix

$11 Peacock

$15 Amazon Prime

$11 HBO MAX



Turns out, the grass isn't always greener. pic.twitter.com/QEY3nkxVko — First and 16 - A Big 12 Podcast (@Firstand16_Pod) October 31, 2025

Part of the frustration is the fact that the rates keep going up yet, fans somehow can't watch all the games they're paying for.

So terrible….



YouTube Tv keeps raising their rates and somehow cannot work things out with Disney.@YouTubeTV https://t.co/EgzJujAXWZ — Chris Knows (@jcc44) November 1, 2025

At some point, the networks and streaming services are going to need to find a better solution, as the consumer is getting the raw end of the deal. Disney and YouTube TV will eventually strike a deal with both sides making millions, while the prices will go up, impacting the fans. Both parties are making enough money that, at some point, the consumer is going to need to benefit; otherwise, cable is once again the better option.