Pat McAfee field goal challenge in Week 10 better than in-game kick drama

Every week on College GameDay, the anticipation builds for Pat McAfee's field goal kicking challenge. While the picks segment has been everyone's favorite for a long time, watching the kicking contest every week is far and away the most entertaining as we've seen some of the worst kicks possible as well as students stepping up and winning life changing money.

This season hasn't been easy on Pat McAfee's wallet as the students have been nailing kicks each week. As students continue to win the challenge, it was only a matter of time before Pat McAfee upped the challenge making it tougher to win.

Pat McAfee unveils new wrinkles to kicking challenge

On Saturday in Salt Lake City, Pat McAfee upped the challenge, adding two field goal blocking dummies as the student who won chose to have a friend attempt the kick.

Given that Pat McAfee made the challenge tougher, he also upped the reward, making it even more important for the student. McAfee upped the reward to $750,000, split between the two students, with a $250,000 donation to a charity in Utah.

Pat McAfee's Week 10 kicking challenge was wildly entertaining

When the student stepped up to make the kick after telling the world that he was an All-Region kicker in High School, Pat McAfee added another challenge, calling a timeout to ice the kicker. After the timeout, he missed the million-dollar kick wide right.

Despite Pat McAfee declaring that the kicker would only get one kick, McAfee gave the student a second chance, with the kicker having a chance to earn $250,000 split between the two. Controversy then hit as everyone in attendance and on TV thought the kick was good, but field goal judge Stanford Steve said it was no good.

HERE WE GO JONAH



ONE MORE KICK



FOR $500,000 💰💰



IT'S GOOD #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/phIvhzrX0l pic.twitter.com/RNjtJ1NxjZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 1, 2025

McAfee and Herbstreit ended up telling the student it was good giving the two their money with the $250,000 donation.

The rest of the season, it'll be interesting to see what other wrinkles Pat McAfee adds to the challenge. The students are certainly stepping up their game, as many have shared that they've been practicing for the moment ahead of GameDay.