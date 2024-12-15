Fans come to the defense of Ashton Jeanty after Travis Hunter wins the Heisman
Travis Hunter has officially secured his spot in the history books, becoming just the second player from Colorado to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy.
Following a season where he showcased jaw-dropping talent on both offense and defense, Hunter’s versatility set him apart from the competition, at least according to the voters. His stats speak volumes—92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver, alongside four interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a defensive powerhouse.
He also earned the Bednarik Award for being the nation’s top defensive player, making him the first to ever claim both honors in the same season.
This historic win puts him alongside Colorado legend Rashaan Salaam, who took home the Heisman in 1994. Fans have been in awe of Hunter all year, and his dynamic performances helped the Buffaloes finish with a 9-3 record and a spot in the Alamo Bowl.
As the college football world buzzes about his future—Hunter is projected as a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft—his remarkable journey has already left a lasting impact on the sport.
Unsurprisingly, the internet has been on fire since his Heisman win, with fans, players, and analysts flooding social media to celebrate, debate, and share their takes on the decision to name Travis Hunter the Heisman.
Many fans called out the media for the hype they gave to Travis Hunter, saying that they unfairly did not give the same spotlight to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.
According to reports from ESPN, this was the smallest margin of victory for a Hesiman Trophy winner since 2009.
While Jeanty may not have won the Heisman Trophy, the Boise State running back isn't done. The Broncos have a bye through the first-round of the College Football Playoff and they will play the winner of Penn State and SMU in the Fiesta Bowl for a chance at reaching the semifinals of the playoff.