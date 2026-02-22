Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Combine choice was no surprise but still disappointing

The NFL Combine is around the corner as prospects are getting ready to make the trip to Indianapolis for next week's showcase. The event can make or break a prospects draft stock, and for some of the top prospects in every draft class, it's better to play things safe rather than being picked apart.

In this draft class, Fernando Mendoza sits alone as the runaway favorite to be the 1st Overall Pick to the Las Vegas Raiders. Fresh off leading Indiana to the National Championship, Mendoza could've been the Belle of the ball in the state where he just led the team to a Championship.

Fernando Mendoza won't throw at the NFL Combine

On Saturday Night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Fernando Mendoza won't be throwing at the NFL Combine, opting to instead wait until Indiana's Pro Day.

Projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza will not throw at the combine this week, per source. He will throw at Indiana’s pro day on April 1st, when the school has multiple pass catchers that Mendoza wants to help showcase. pic.twitter.com/JDc3xmmixg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2026

The decision is a common trend as of late as prospects year after year choose to let their tape speak for itself or to wait until Pro Day. At the Combine, Mendoza would be passing to some wide receivers that he has no chemistry with which could lead to less than ideal results.

By waiting until Indiana's Pro Day, Mendoza allows the workout to be on his terms rather than the set drills at the combine. Fernando Mendoza will also bring a ton of attention to his Indiana teammates by waiting until the Hoosiers Pro Day while getting to pass to other NFL Draft prospects in Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr.

The biggest reason to opt out of passing at the Combine for Fernando Mendoza is the fact that he has nothing to lose. Mendoza can't improve his draft stock as he's the projected 1st overall pick, so with nothing to gain, it only makes sense that he wouldn't take any risks by passing at the NFL Combine.