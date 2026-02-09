2026 NFL Mock Draft: Post Super Bowl 1st Round mock gives Seattle a chance to repeat

The 2025-26 NFL season is in the books, as the Seattle Seahawks have won their second Super Bowl in franchise history with one of the most dominant defensive performances of all time. As the season comes to a close, the offseason begins as every team will try to catch the Seahawks in the race for Super Bowl 61.

The conclusion of the NFL season officially sets the draft order for the 2026 NFL Draft as the Seahawks will have the last pick of the first round. The Las Vegas Raiders are now on the clock as the draft gives every team the excitement that they could be the next team to emerge like Seattle.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders are the easiest team to project in the first round as they're going to take Indiana star Fernando Mendoza. The Raiders need a quarterback to help unlock Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, and Mendoza should give this team a competent passing attack. If the Raiders aren't confident that Mendoza can start right away, he can learn behind Geno Smith.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

The Jets won't be able to land their franchise quarterback with the 2nd overall pick, but they can land a franchise cornerstone. Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey could step right into the NFL, and be a 10+ sack player with elite ability off the edge. There are higher upside options with more risk for the Jets, but they need to leave this draft with a player they're certain will play long term.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Arvell Reese - Linebacker - Ohio State

Mike LaFleur takes over the Arizona Cardinals, and picking third in the draft, they'll be best off running it back with Kyler Murray. This team has some promising young pieces, and they should look to add the best player available with the 3rd overall pick. Arvell Reese could either be an exciting linebacker in the middle of this unit, or he could make the move full-time to edge rusher, where he's shown great flashes.

4. Tennessee Titans: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

The Titans quietly had a great draft last offseason, landing Cam Ward some exciting young weapons. If this offense is going to take the next step, this unit could use a true top wide receiver that can become the go to guy in Brian Daboll's offense. Carnell Tate has an ability to win at all three levels, and his ability to stretch the field would open up everything underneath for the other young receivers.

5. New York Giants: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

The Giants used last offseason to bolster their secondary signing Paulson Adebo and Jevon Holland, but the unit still is the weak point of the defense. The Giants need to land a cornerback opposite Adebo and they could find a long term solution in the draft. Mansoor Delane was the best cornerback in the country this season, and he’d give the Giants a player they can trust in man and zone coverage.

6. Cleveland Browns: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

Whether the Browns decide to turn the offense back over to Deshaun Watson or keep Shedeur Sanders, this offensive line needs to improve. Francis Mauigoa is far and away the best tackle in this class, and he'd give the team another exciting young piece to build around after landing exciting weapons last draft.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

Dan Quinn is going to need a bounce-back season in 2026, otherwise he could find himself looking for a new job. Quinn's veteran-heavy defense struggled this season, and he needs to find difference-makers this offseason. Caleb Downs could become the ultimate chess piece for this defense with an ability to line up all over the field, which would help mask this defense's issues.

8. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

While using the 8th Overall Pick on a running back may not fit the traditional positional value thoughts, Jeremiyah Love is the type of back you pick early. Jeremiyah Love has game changing ability, and pairing him with Tyler Shough would finally give the Saints an offense you can be excited about again.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

The Chiefs likely watched the Super Bowl and thought that they should be back here next season, and they'll have a great chance if they nail the draft. This team doesn't get to pick at the top of the draft often, and landing a player like Rueben Bain Jr would be a great consolation prize for a wildly underwhelming season.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The Bengals' defense has been this team's biggest issue for the past few seasons, and they need to land a blue-chip player who can make an instant difference, rather than a developmental piece like they took in Shemar Stewart. Sonny Styles may be the best player in this draft, and he'd give the team an elite attacking linebacker who'd instantly become one of the best players at his position in the NFL.

11. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

The Dolphins have uncertainty at quarterback, which could lead to them picking a quarterback in the first round, but with the 11th pick, that would be far too early. This team needs another receiver, as Tyreek Hill is likely done in Miami. Jordyn Tyson is an elite talent who’s dealt with injuries, but when healthy he’s the type of player who could change this entire offense.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys struggled on defense, and they could desperately use a threat off the edge. While some teams may be scared off by Akheem Mesidor's age, a team like the Cowboys, who are trying to win now, would be wise to make the pick. Mesidor may be the best pure pass rusher in this class, and he'd give the defense a ton of help off the edge.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Rams need to get some help at cornerback as they face the explosive offenses in the NFC West. While Jermod McCoy missed the entire season with injury, when he's healthy, he's arguably a Top 5 pick, and a player the Rams can take a risk on with two 1st round picks in this draft.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

Jesse Minter takes over in Baltimore, and the Ravens don't have a ton of holes to fill to try and make a Super Bowl push. If Minter learned anything from his time at Michigan and the Chargers, it's that an elite defensive tackle can change an entire defense. Peter Woods didn't have the season everyone hoped for, but he's an elite talent on the interior who can help give this front a pass rush presence.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell - Edge Rusher - Texas A&M

The Buccaneers should be back in the mix for the Playoffs next season, as injuries derailed their hopes of making the Playoffs this season. Todd Bowles' defense could use a star pass rusher, and Cashius Howell would be a great addition. After emerging as a star at Bowling Green, Cashius Howell proved he could do it in the SEC, and he'd give this team a big boost.

16. New York Jets: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

Garrett Wilson only played 8 games this season, yet he finished as the Jets' leading wide receiver with under 400 yards. The Jets need to go out and add weapons for whoever plays quarterback next season. Makai Lemon could be a go-to weapon for the Jets, with an ability to win in all areas of the passing attack.

17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Dan Skipper has already announced his retirement, and the Lions could end up losing Taylor Decker as well. If Decker chooses to retire or if the team cuts him, the Lions will need to find a player to play left tackle. Spencer Fano has experience playing both Left and Right tackle, and he'd perfectly fit the mold of what Dan Campbell is looking for.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Toledo

The Vikings' defense needs to add a player to begin with at safety, especially as Harrison Smith continues to age. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is the small school prospect to watch in this class as a likely first-round pick out of Toledo. McNeil-Warren has elite traits to pair with his production at Toledo, and he'd give this team a difference maker in the secondary.

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

Bryce Young proved that he's the right guy for the Panthers to build around, and now the team needs to keep adding weapons. The Panthers have a promising young receiving core, and adding more pieces for Bryce Young would only help him take the next step. Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete at tight end, and he'd give this team another big play threat in the passing attack.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

The Cowboys found that Trevon Diggs wasn't the same player this season, leading to his release. This defense needs to add another piece at cornerback to try and pair with Daron Bland to help slow it's opponents. Avieon Terrell could play in the slot or on the outside, and he'd give this defense a massive upgrade over the play they got this season.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Mike McCarthy takes over in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers need to find a long-term plan at quarterback, especially if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return. Ty Simpson would be the perfect player to add to this roster, even if he has to sit for a season. Ty Simpson showed a ton to be excited about this season, and he'd be best suited by spending another season learning the system.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The Chargers will get both of their All-Pro offensive tackles back next season, and the team will need to continue building the offensive line to push for a Super Bowl. The interior offensive line could be an area we see addressed as Mekhi Becton didn't live up to the hype after the team pushed to sign him. Vega Ioane is the best interior offensive lineman in the class, and he'd give this team a complete unit up front.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

The Eagles desperately need to add pass rushers as the unit was so injured and struggled to the point Brandon Graham came out of retirement. Keldric Faulk still needs to grow a ton as a pass rusher, but he’d instantly upgrade this unit against the run with the tools to continue developing.

24. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

The Browns did a great job last year in the draft landing some exciting young weapons to help this offense. This group says as if it is a piece away, especially with the quarterback play. Adding a player like Denzel Boston on the outside would solidify this unit while bringing size to the outside.

25. Chicago Bears: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

One of the biggest issues for the Bears this season was that they didn't have a pass-rush threat opposite Montez Sweat. Adding an elite playmaker off the edge would help this defense a ton against the elite offenses in the NFC North. TJ Parker had a down season, but he showed at the Senior Bowl that he's one of the best pass rushers in this class.

26. Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

Josh Allen's weapons were wildly underwhelming this season, and rebuilding the group will be an important task for Joe Brady this offseason. KC Concepcion would be a great player to add to this offense with his ability to make big plays. Brady could use Concepcion in a variety of ways, and he'd give this team a big play threat taking pressure off Josh Allen.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Malachi Fields - Wide Receiver - Notre Dame

The 49ers needed to add at wide receiver as Brandon Aiyuk's disappearance leaves the team needing another weapon. Malachi Fields would be a unique player to add on the outside as he could become a trustworthy piece for Brock Purdy. Fields would bring a ton of size to the outside, and he proved at the Senior Bowl that he's more than a threat on 50/50 balls.

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Texans saw against the Patriots that they need to continue building up this offensive line as CJ Stroud struggled mightily under pressure. Right Tackle Trent Brown is a free agent, and the team will need to add another offensive tackle. Caleb Lomu may be the best pass blocker in this class, and he'd give CJ Stroud a steady force on the offensive line.

29. Los Angeles Rams: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

Whether it's with their first pick or the latter of the two picks, the Rams should land an offensive tackle to develop for the future. Monroe Freeling has the frame to develop into an elite offensive tackle, and he'd give the team a plan long term on the offensive line.

30. Denver Broncos: Caleb Banks - Defensive Tackle - Florida

While the Broncos' offense needs some upgrades this postseason, the defense has been so dominant that continuing to add to it would only make this defense scarier. Caleb Banks could give this team a massive boost in the middle, as when he's healthy, he's a potential Top 5 pick in this draft, and he'd make this front impossible to block.

31. New England Patriots: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

This offseason, the Patriots will need to get Drake Maye some help, but they also need to continue adding blue-chip players to this roster. After watching Kenneth Walker run all over the Patriots, Mike Vrabel is going to want to upgrade this team in the middle. CJ Allen is that old school linebacker that the Patriots always had in their dynasty years.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

The Seahawks completely shut down the Patriots with one of the greatest defensive performances of all time, and they should continue to make the group their focus. Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood proved he's an elite cornerback as Tennessee's top cornerback, and he could give Mike McDonald another piece he can trust in the back end.