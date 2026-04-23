Final 2026 NFL Draft mock draft with last-minute predictions for Round 1

The 2026 NFL Draft has finally arrived, as all the excitement and drama will begin on Thursday Night in Pittsburgh. The rumors have been running rampant in the lead-up to this draft, and we'll finally get to see which were true and which were smokescreens. As the NFL Draft finally arrives, we take one last chance at predicting how the NFL Draft plays out.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The NFL Draft is going to kick off with Fernando Mendoza coming off the board after his storybook season for the Hoosiers. The Raiders have already started to build the offense around Mendoza, and the only question will be how quickly he gets on the field with the decision to sign Kirk Cousins.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

While there's been a ton of buzz around David Bailey landing with the Jets, it's hard to imagine they're going to pass up on Arvell Reese's potential. Arvell Reese is a raw talent, especially as he moves from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher, but Aaron Glenn can move him around the defense to help this unit take a step forward in a pivotal season.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

If the Arizona Cardinals aren't going to trade down, then the decision should be to pick the best player available. While picking a running back at 3rd overall isn't the best positional value, sometimes you need to throw that argument out the window. Jeremiyah Love is clearly the most talented player in this draft, and he can become the focal point of the offense when the Cardinals do decide to find their franchise quarterback.

4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

Robert Saleh and his staff have done a great job overhauling the roster in free agency as the Titans look to contend for the Playoffs. While Saleh has started to build his defense, the top of this class could instantly help build up his unit. David Bailey may be the best hand in the dirt edge rusher in this class, and he could be a star for Saleh in this scheme.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

After trading away Dexter Lawrence, the Giants will need to get stronger up the middle if they're going to leap into Playoff contention. While the team signed Tremaine Edmunds, Linebacker remains a need, and it's likely they won't be picking this high again with John Harbaugh as head coach. Sonny Styles looks the part of a generational linebacker prospect, and he can become the centerpiece for a defense loaded with exciting pieces on the defensive front.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

Cleveland has a mess to figure out at quarterback next season as Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel all could end up starting. The best way to solve the logjam is by giving the offense another elite weapon to work with. Carnell Tate can win at all 3 levels, and his deep speed would be a great compliment to what the Browns already have.

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

The past several seasons have seen the Saints lose key cornerbacks with the trade of Marshon Lattimore and the loss of Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor in free agency. While the team will look to build around Tyler Shough, they can add impactful playmakers later in the draft. Mansoor Delane transferred to LSU, and became arguably the best cornerback in the Country, and he could instantly become a cornerstone for this defense.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

Patrick Mahomes could use some help, but if one of the star pass rushers is available 9th overall, the Chiefs need to take him. Miami star Rueben Bain Jr may slide due to his arm length and off the field concerns, but he has the talent to help take this Chiefs defense to another level.

10. New York Giants: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

While the New York Giants traded away Dexter Lawrence, building around Jaxson Dart will be more important than restocking this defense. Considering how late in the draft process Giants GM Joe Schoen flew out to meet Jordyn Tyson, he could be in play for the Giants with the 5th Overall Pick. Tyson is the most talented wide receiver in this class who'd give the Giants another exciting playmaker, but he does come with a concerning injury history.

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

If Jeff Hafley and the Dolphins new regime are going to rebuild this team properly, they have to start in the trenches. Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel struggled to find the right offensive linemen, and nailing the 11th pick will be key. Francis Mauigoa projects to be the best tackle in this class, but if he does need to move inside, this team has the holes for him to do so.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Dillon Thieneman - Safety - Oregon

After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' defense was the league's worst, and the team will need to add difference-makers to help improve the unit. Dillon Thieneman has a chance to be one of the best defenders in this class with his ability to attack the safety position from a variety of looks, either making plays in the box or in deep roles.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

The Rams are all in on building this team to win the Super Bowl this season, and ensuring Matthew Stafford has every resource possible is the best path. Given that Puka Nacua and Davante Adams each bring concerns coming into the year, adding another wide receiver makes a ton of sense. Makai Lemon can become a chess piece for Sean McVay with the potential to become Matthew Stafford's go-to playmaker underneath.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

While a new regime takes over in Baltimore, the priority will remain the same as the team needs to build around Lamar Jackson. Vega Ioane is the best guard in the draft, and he can instantly help open holes for Derrick Henry while protecting Baltimore's biggest asset in Lamar Jackson.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

Todd Bowles heads into a make-or-break season, as missing the playoffs again could cost him his job. Upgrading on defense will be the most important for the Buccaneers, as if Baker Mayfield stays healthy, the offense will be fine. Akheem Mesidor is an older prospect with injury concerns, but he's arguably the best pass rusher in this class who can make an immediate impact for the Bucs.

16. New York Jets: Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

As the Jets set themselves to pick a quarterback in next year's draft, the team needs to load up on weapons. The offense has struggled to find production opposite Garrett Wilson which should make wide receiver a priority in this class. Omar Cooper Jr is coming off the best season of his career, and his ability after the catch could give the team another big play threat.

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

Between Taylor Decker asking for his release and Dan Skipper's retirement, offensive tackle quickly became a need for the Lions this offseason. Kadyn Proctor seems like the perfect Dan Campbell pick as he comes with 3 seasons of experience, and he could become a mauler in the run game with his massive frame.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Toledo

After the Vikings addressed quarterback in free agency, the biggest need for this team is at defensive back. Harrison Smith is currently a free agent, and if the team doesn't plan on bringing him back it makes safety a major need. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren would be a great fit for Brian Flores as a massive safety who excels regardless of where he's deployed.

19. Carolina Panthers: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Panthers losing Ikem Ekwonu in the Playoffs is a major setback as he'll likely miss most of if not all of 2026. Carolina can look to draft a tackle, and at worst move him inside when Ekwonu is finally healthy. Spencer Fano has a great athletic profile, but he'll likely need to move inside long term which makes him a great option.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

It became clear this season that Trevon Diggs was no longer the same level of player, leading to his release. The Cowboys have promising pieces in the secondary, but if one of the top two cornerbacks slides, they should pounce. Jermod McCoy was the best cornerback in this class before his injury, and after proving he was healthy at Pro Day, he's well worth a top 20 selection.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

Heading into draft day, the Pittsburgh Steelers still haven't gotten a decision from Aaron Rodgers, leaving the future at quarterback in question. While Rodgers may return, the Steelers should look to find a long-term plan for Mike McCarthy to develop. Ty Simpson's season was a tale of two halves, but if the Steelers believe injuries were the reason for his decline in the second half, they should take a swing at picking him.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh's teams are built to dominate the trenches, and in this class he can continue to build in his identity. Kayden McDonald is an absolute monster in the middle who can team up with Dalvin Tomlinson to make this an elite defensive line against the run.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

Getting Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson back for 2026 was big for the Eagles, but Howie Roseman needs to start planning for the future on the offensive line. Given how much time Johnson has missed, drafting a tackle to eventually fill his place should be a priority. Monroe Freeling has the ideal frame for a tackle in this class, and he'd benefit greatly from learning behind the Eagles' veterans.

24. Cleveland Browns: Max Iheanachor - Offensive Tackle - Arizona State

While the Browns could look to take an offensive tackle 6th Overall, if their top wide receiver is available, they could wait until later in this deeper tackle class. Max Iheanachor is an exciting prospect as he's still relatively new to football, but he checks all the athletic boxes to develop into an elite player with more seasoning.

25. Chicago Bears: Keldric Faulk - Edge Rusher - Auburn

One of the Bears' biggest issues this season was finding consistent pressure off the edge opposite Montez Sweat. Keldric Faulk comes with all the ideal measurables, and he'd instantly upgrade the run defense, but he'll need to get better as a pass rusher as he continues to develop.

26. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

Matt Milano is still a free agent, and while the rest of the Bills' linebackers are solid, the team should look to get younger at the position. CJ Allen is a high-IQ linebacker who could instantly step into the middle of the defense and give the team a high level of play.

27. San Francisco 49ers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The 49ers have seen their elite core of weapons diminish over the past several seasons, and Brock Purdy will need more to work with in 2026. George Kittle's injury leaves the offense in an even worse place as the team needs to replace his production. Kenyon Sadiq is a matchup nightmare at the position that Kyle Shanahan can deploy in a variety of ways to help Purdy and the passing attack.

28. Houston Texans: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle

Will Anderson Jr is locked up on a record-setting deal, and the Texans' defense will be a problem for a long time. Adding to the unit will be the team's best path forward as DeMeco Ryan's defense ranks among the league's best. It was a down season for Peter Woods, but he has the potential to be a true game wrecker on the interior, which would be a nightmare for opponents.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Avieon Terrell - Cornerback - Clemson

This offseason saw the Chiefs' cornerback room torn apart with the departures of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. If the Chiefs plan on pushing for a return to the Playoffs, Steve Spagnuolo's defense will need help on the back end. While Avieon Terrell is on the smaller side, he can play on the outside or in the slot, bringing versatility to this unit.

30. Miami Dolphins: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

After cutting Tyreek Hill and trading away Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins are going to need to restock the wide receiver room. Malik Willis has to prove whether or not he's the quarterback to build around, and the Fins can't do that with the current talent level on offense. KC Concepcion is an elite weapon who can win in a variety of ways, and his ability after the catch would greatly help this offense.

31. New England Patriots: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

The Patriots signed Romeo Doubs to help Drake Maye, and they still may trade for AJ Brown, but ensuring Drake Maye is surrounded by weapons is key this offseason. Denzel Boston can bring a different skill set to the offense as a massive target who excels at the catch-point and could be a weapon in the redzone.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price - Running Back - Notre Dame

The combination of Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet took a ton of pressure off Sam Darnold, helping the Seahawks win the Super Bowl. The Chiefs rewarded Walker's season with a major deal in free agency, and Seattle will need to fill the major void in their offense. Jadarian Price doesn't get the same level of hype as Jeremiyah Love, but he's an explosive playmaker who brings a ton of upside as a receiver and returner to go with his talent as a runner.