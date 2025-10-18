Fire Billy chants echo through The Swamp as Florida reaches its breaking point

This weekend, the Florida Gators may be playing the final game under head coach Billy Napier. The Gators have been a massive disappointment after starting the season 2-4 with a 1-2 record in SEC play. Coming into the weekend, Florida fans were expecting this to be the last game Napier coaches in Gainesville.

Rumors began to swirl at the beginning of the week that Florida AD Scott Stricklin met with the powerful boosters at Florida, which seems to be the kiss of death for Billy Napier. Next weekend, the Florida Gators are on the bye which makes Saturday Night or Sunday Morning the perfect time to pull the plug.

Florida fans send a message with Fire Billy chants

Billy Napier could've made the decision much harder on Florida by coming out and dominating Mississippi State at home. Instead, the Gators lead 13-7 at the half in a game where the team is playing very sloppily. The slight lead isn't good enough for the Gators fans as the stadium erupted in "Fire Billy" chants in the second quarter.

The Gators fanbase has seen programs like Penn State fire their head coach, showing a commitment to building a winner, and has been waiting for their program to show the same level of care. The good news for Florida fans is that the move is likely coming within the next 24 hours, especially if this team loses the game.

If Florida can retain DJ Lagway and some of the exciting young pieces this team has, it'll quickly become one of the most attractive jobs available. The Gators are in one of the two leagues everyone wants to be a part of, and are located in a recruiting hotbed, which will be attractive to any coach. The question will be over who Florida can attract, but the first step is making the job available.

More Florida Gators News: