Firing DeShaun Foster has caused a recruiting exodus at UCLA

On Sunday Morning, the UCLA Bruins decided to pull the plug on the DeShaun Foster era as the team fell to 0-3 to start the season. The timing of the move comes as a surprise, as the team will be with an interim head coach for the rest of the season, and given how he's a Bruins legend as a player, it's surprising to kick him to the curb in this fashion.

The biggest issue definitely isn't coaching, as the team clearly isn't on the same talent level as the vast majority of teams in the Big Ten yet, Foster found a way to win 3 games in the Big Ten last year, including a surprising win over Iowa. One of the problems with firing DeShaun Foster this early into the season is the fact that this recruiting class could fall apart making the lack of talent an even bigger issue.

On Sunday, 6 recruits quickly decommitted from the Bruins, while the number has slowly climbed to 7, and should only get worse for the Bruins the rest of the season.

Six recruits have decommitted from UCLA today after the firing of DeShaun Foster:



• 4-star OT Johnnie Jones

• EDGE Yahya Gaad

• DL Anthony Jones

• DL David Schwerzel

• LB Ramzak Fruean

• 2027 WR Demaje Riley



Stories on all six, along with more recruit reactions from… pic.twitter.com/c1KIpgbBFO — Hunter Shelton (@HunterShelton_) September 15, 2025

The biggest loss is 2026 recruit Johnnie Jones, an offensive tackle out of Florida who lands inside of Rivals Top 100. Jones is one of the blue-chip players the Bruins really lack on their roster and could've helped bolster the offensive line to get to that standard of play in the Big Ten.

The Bruins 2026 recruiting class is now down to just 16 commitments in this class and given that we're months away from National Signing Day, you can only imagine that opposing schools are only going to bring up the fact that the Bruins don't have a Head Coach and how there may not be a coach in place when Signing Day rolls around, which could be a massive risk for each recruit.

More UCLA Bruins News: