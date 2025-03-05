Florida QB DJ Lagway makes bold claim that SEC fans will be sure to bookmark

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway isn't holding back, and that could either be a good or bad thing for the Gators during the 2025 season.

During a recent appearance on Outta Pocket with RGIII, Lagway didn’t single out just one breakout player for the Gators in 2025. Instead, he put the spotlight on the entire offensive line.

“I say the O-line. We got everybody coming back. I think the O-line is going to be the best in America,” he said.

Florida’s offensive line made huge strides last season, cutting their sacks allowed from 39 in 2023 to just 20 in 2024—third-best in the SEC. Four of five starters are returning, including standout center Jake Slaughter, who was named an AP First-Team All-American. With that kind of experience up front, Lagway has every reason to be excited.

Of course, talking about being the best is easy—actually proving it on the field is another thing. Florida fans have been waiting for the program to take the next step after years of wandering in the desert, and with Lagway at the helm, this could be the season they do it.

If what Lagway claims is true and Florida has one of the best offensive lines in the country, the Gators have a chance to be special this season. That being said, even if Florida is improved, the schedule might prove to be too tough for them. Florida has a total of seven games that could go either way, and may even see them as Vegas underdogs — @ LSU, @ Miami, Texas, @ Texas A&M, Georgia, @ Ole Miss, and Tennessee — and that's not going to make getting to the College Football Playoff easy.

That being said, DJ Lagway is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and if you combine him with an experienced and talented offensive line, that can be a dangerous tandem.

