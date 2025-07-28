Florida Gators fans left holding their breath after the latest DJ Lagway injury

The hopes for the Florida Gators fanbase are entirely riding on the shoulders of quarterback DJ Lagway heading into the 2025 College Football season. As a True Freshman, DJ Lagway showed a ton of promise and heading into his first season as the Gators' full time starter, the hope is that he can lead the team to the College Football Playoff.

The lone concern with the exciting young quarterback to this point in his career has been the injuries he's suffered. Last season against Georgia, DJ Lagway had to be carted off the field with a left hamstring injury. While Lagway didn't miss much time, the injury significantly hampered his ability to scramble which is a key piece of his game.

This offseason, DJ Lagway has dealt with a shoulder injury in his throwing arm which kept him out of Florida's Spring Practices. The hope heading into the Summer was that Lagway would be ready to hit the ground running as he looks to build a chemistry with Florida's new weapons like Dallas Wilson and J Michael Sturdivant.

On Monday it was revealed that DJ Lagway suffered a calf injury on a team run which landed him in a walking boot.

NEW: Florida QB DJ Lagway has been in a boot as he deals with a minor lower leg injury ahead of fall camp, @ZachAbolverdi reports. https://t.co/aIE8hTJN0W pic.twitter.com/tRPn9tPuQH — On3 (@On3sports) July 28, 2025

The Florida Gators begin their Fall Camp on Wednesday and the severity of his injury is unclear which will have everyone waiting to see if he'll miss anytime and if he does how much time he'll be on the sidelines.

Hearing that DJ Lagway is dealing with another injury is a massive concern for Florida ahead of a pivotal season for Billy Napier. If Lagway misses any time, the Gators most likely won't be in sync to start the season as he hasn't been able to practice with the team. The biggest concern with any leg injury is how long they can linger as Florida will hope that this doesn't carry into the season or effect his rushing ability.

This offseason, Billy Napier and his staff went into the transfer portal to add journeyman quarterback Harrison Bailey who will serve as the backup to Lagway. When Graham Mertz went down last season, Florida had a high level backup in Lagway but, if Lagway is injured this season the drop off in talent is much bigger.

The good news for Florida is that they open the season against Long Island followed by USF which gives them a soft landing before they face LSU in Week 3.

