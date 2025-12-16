Florida’s perfect DJ Lagway replacement just entered the Transfer Portal

When Jon Sumrall was hired as Florida's head coach, there were a ton of questions, starting with the players currently on the roster as well as who he'd hire on his staff. The Gators won big when they landed Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to run the offense. Adding Faulkner to the staff was a massive win, but it created questions about the players on the offense.

On Monday, Florida's biggest question was answered as DJ Lagway entered the Transfer Portal. While Lagway has all of the potential in the world, he struggled this season leading to him looking for a new program.

Florida's clear replacement plan has entered the Transfer Portal

When DJ Lagway entered the Transfer Portal, it raised a ton of questions about who could be Florida's quarterback in 2026. Fans wondered if the team would roll with promising young QB Trammell Jones or if they'd search for a big name like Dylan Raiola or Brendan Sorsby in the Transfer Portal.

While Florida fans looked for a big name quarterback, there was a clear ideal replacement if he decided to enter the Transfer Portal. On Tuesday Afternoon, On3 reported that Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo was expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

NEW: Georgia Tech QB Aaron Philo is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Kelly_Quinlan and @PeteNakos report.https://t.co/C2kE1lFhe0 pic.twitter.com/ZG8kWx6mqP — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 16, 2025

Aaron Philo makes perfect sense as the plan at quarterback for a Florida team that will be going through a ton of change. Philo has experience in Buster Faulkner's offense as the pair were together at Georgia Tech, and Philo would've started for the Yellow Jackets under Faulkner if both decided to stay.

Philo isn't the most flashy of the possible names for Florida, but he makes the most sense as a bridge player. During his time at Georgia Tech, Philo went 59-102 passing for 938 yards and 2 touchdowns with 3 interceptions. If Florida chooses to bring in Philo, it's going to be because of his experience in the offense as it'll allow this group to hit the ground running.