Florida State fans blast Mike Norvell over the state of the Seminoles

The College Football season has arrived as we're just days away from every team playing their first game of the year. As the season begins, no one needs to hit the ground running more than Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles Head Coach may end up being the perfect example of how quickly a fanbase can turn on a coach.

After Mike Norvell led his team on an undefeated season, getting robbed of a College Football Playoff appearance, he signed a contract extension and the fanbase couldn't have been higher on him. When the Seminoles went 2-10 in 2024 it instantly changed everything for Mike Norvell and now the fanbase has flipped in the other direction.

On Monday, the Florida State Seminoles unveiled their depth chart for the 2025 season and it caught the eye of the fanbase.

Florida State has officially released their first depth chart of the season ahead of Alabama matchup.



Thoughts? 👇 pic.twitter.com/t2pdbEZmAd — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) August 25, 2025

The sentiment of the fanbase is that this roster isn't all that good and the way that it's built shows that Mike Norvell didn't learn any lessons over the last season. Last season the roster fell apart because transfers didn't pan out and once again this is a transfer heavy roster. As Florida State looks to bounce back, the feeling is that the roster isn't up to the Seminoles standards.

After the depth chart was released, fans raced to twitter to share their displeasure with the roster and the lack of talent in their opinion.

Legit question??? How did our roster get here??? — cmore stacks (@CmoreStacks) August 25, 2025

One Twitter user brought up that Mike Norvell can coach great in the games but, that his way of building a roster and developing players is clearly flawed.

Norvell can coach i give him that. But No way an fsu roster should be that talentless. No devlopement or recruiting is being done at all. — Curt (@JustBe_Cooll) August 25, 2025

One user made a great call back to the Bishop Sycamore scandal and compared that roster to Florida State's.

The coach from Bishop Sycamore put together a better roster than Mike Norvell — Blah Blah Blah (@Gator2526) August 25, 2025

The best point made may have been how Mike Norvell made sure he capitalized salary wise but, never made sure the team was set up better after the impressive season.

Norvell personally capitalized on that undefeated season but not on the recruiting trail https://t.co/y0GMZgTuhU pic.twitter.com/B1SOMt4QQ5 — Song Lord with a Long Sword (@Insta_Gator1) August 26, 2025

Mike Norvell only having 6 starters that he signed out of High School this deep into his tenure is certainly a reason to be concerned.

Mike Norvell is going into year 6 as the HC in Tallahassee. 16 of FSU’s 22 listed starters are transfers. https://t.co/wK4omZuJnr — CONNER (@ConnerClarke) August 25, 2025

Whether or not Mike Norvell's roster pans out this season could end up determining how long he sticks around in Tallahassee. The fanbase may be down on Mike Norvell right now but, if the Seminoles upset Alabama the opinion will quickly flip back.

