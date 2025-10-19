Florida State fans demand change after stunning loss to Stanford

When Florida State opened the season with an impressive win over Alabama, it seemed like Mike Norvell's program was back on track after an abysmal 2-10 season. If you were told that Alabama team would be 6-1 with 4 straight Top 25 wins, you'd think that Florida State was one of the best teams in the Country.

Instead, the program is in utter dismay as that Alabama win is their only Power 4 win as they sit at 3-4 and 0-4 in ACC Play. Coming into Saturday Night even after the losses to Virginia, Miami, and Pittsburgh it seemed as if Stanford was a given.

Instead, the Seminoles fell once again, losing 20-13 to a Stanford team that no one saw winning this game. Not only is Stanford a bad team, but this team lost running back Micah Ford and quarterback Ben Gulbranson in the first half, and they still were able to win this game.

The last time Mike Norvell won a game in ACC play was on September 21st of 2024 as the Seminoles have gone 1-11 over the last two seasons in league play. This team has become an utter disaster under Mike Norvell to the point where Florida State may just have to pay his massive buyout and move on.

Florida State fans demand change after stunning collapse

If Florida State fans weren't already fed up with Mike Norvell, the loss on Saturday Night or Sunday Morning depending where you watched the game was the final straw. During and after the game, Florida State fans flooded social media to speak about the state of the Seminoles.

One Florida State fan said it felt like Mike Norvell's funeral as he couldn't stick around after losing to Stanford.

Feels like I’m watching Mike Norvell’s funeral. Like, there’s no way they keep him around if FSU loses to a rebuilding Stanford team, right? — Kenny Morales (@KennyMoralesTV) October 19, 2025

Other fans simply feel like enough is enough already as this team continues to disappoint everyone.

Fire Mike Norvell. Enough is enough. — Oh no, we suck again! 🙄 (@CDub_JusBCoolin) October 19, 2025

The ultimate sign that a Mike Norvell's era should be over is when even Danny Kanell is disappointed.

Unacceptable — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) October 19, 2025

The Seminoles have a long flight home back to Tallahassee and Sunday Morning may end up bringing news that Mike Norvell is fired as the fanbase won't keep putting up with this level of embarrassing results.

More Florida State Seminoles News: