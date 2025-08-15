Florida State lands elite LB with the craziest recruiting timeline in years

In the modern era of College Football recruiting, it's hard to say that a recruitment has been the craziest of all time or that something has never been seen before. The Florida State Seminoles however are the latest team to benefit from one of the craziest recruitments of all time as elite linebacker recruit Izayia Williams flipped to the Seminoles from Ole Miss.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Elite Ole Miss LB commit Izayia Williams has flipped his commitment to Florida State, @JohnGarcia_Jr reports🍢



Williams is the No. 1 LB in the Rivals300.



Read: https://t.co/ojzKOXij4B pic.twitter.com/zJuQAPdzpt — Rivals (@Rivals) August 15, 2025

At one point in time, Izayia Williams was committed to the Seminoles so he's rejoining the class but, the journey back to Florida State has been incredible to watch. Izayia Williams first started off his recruiting journey by committing to the Louisville Cardinals in November of 2023. In January, Williams decommitted from the Cardinals and committed to Syracuse in April. That commitment lasted until August before Williams committed to FSU in September.

In November, Williams decommitted from Florida State reopening his commitment before picking the Seminoles rival Florida Gators in March. Williams' time in the Gators class didn't last long as he flipped to Ole Miss in May. Now, after a few months in the Rebels' class, Williams has flipped once again rejoining the Seminoles class.

Izayia Williams is one of the top recruits in the class ranked as the 27th best player in the Country, the top linebacker in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Florida according to Rivals. While Williams claims that his recruitment is now shutdown, it's hard to take him at his word given how his recruitment has unfolded to this point.

Landing Izayia Williams is a massive win for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles if they're able to hold onto his commitment. Williams underwent knee surgery earlier this week and having a comitment he feels good about in place should allow him to focus on his recovery before jumping to the college ranks.

