Food Truck fiasco steals the show in a true College Football story at Wake–NC State

On Thursday Night, the ACC Football season kicked off as NC State and Wake Forest kicked off conference play with the Wolfpack coming out on top. From the beginning of the game, this matchup was electric as the Demon Deacons scored on a 98-yard kick return, sending the stadium into a frenzy. In the first quarter, the massive kick return and the early 14-0 lead the Demon Deacons took weren't the only sources of chaos.

We often talk about how the wild plays on the field, the mascots, and the passion of the fanbases as the sources of moments you would only truly see in the world of College Football. During the first quarter the stadium was filled with smoke which wasn't because of fireworks or pyrotechnics but, because of an event outside the stadium.

During the first quarter, a food truck behind the stadium had a fire which ended up filling the stadium with smoke.

A food truck caught on fire outside the Wake Forest vs. NC State game, causing smoke to fill the stadium.



The moment from the broadcast is even a moment you would only see in College Football as ESPN was able to get a camera on the food truck and they were outside at the perfect time to catch the operator using a fire extinguisher to put the flames out.

Even as the fans in attendance and everyone on the broadcast saw the flames, the Barbecue food truck claimed it wasn't flames, but rather a smoker. On Facebook, Choc's BBQ & Southern Catering let everyone know that they were okay, which is a great thing to hear after a scary situation.

They’re good!

The food truck that caused a smoke-filled stadium at the #WakeForest #NCState game says it wasn’t a fire, just a smoker.

In College Football, we truly get moments every week where something so unpredictable happens that all you can do is laugh. Having a food truck parked close enough to the stadium that a fire can fill the stadium with smoke is so perfectly College Football that it almost isn't surprising.

