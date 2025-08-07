Former Florida Gators star Anthony Richardson injured in Colts' preseason opener

This offseason is the most important offseason of former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson. The 4th overall pick has shown flashes in his career but, has been incredibly inconsistent which has been paired with injuries. Given the fact that Anthony Richardson hasn't been able to stay healthy or play well enough, the Colts brought in former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

The Colts have made this a quarterback battle as Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson will jockey for the starting quarterback job. As the Colts kicked off their preseason on Thursday Night, Anthony Richardson was scheduled to play the first quarter and a half looking to prove he's still the future.

Anthony Richardson leaves game with right hand injury

In the first quarter of the Indianapolis Colts preseason game against the Ravens, edge rusher David Ojabo got a clean rush off the edge and delivered a massive hit to Anthony Richardson who never saw it coming.

Anthony Richardson injured on this David Ojabo sack pic.twitter.com/BmiLEdpBuL — Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) August 7, 2025

The injury is the worst possible news for Anthony Richardson as his first chance to win the starting job ended before it truly began. When Anthony Richardson came off of the field, the Colts medical staff was looking at his right hand which is concerning considering it's his throwing hand.

The former Florida star has had terrible luck with injuries and if this proves to be a serious injury, it'll only add to the string of misfortunes. Depending on how long this injury sidelines Richardson, it could end up determining the quarterback battle as Daniel Jones will now get extended playing time in the preseason game and extra reps in practice.

Given how hard Anthony Richardson got hit, it's likely that his day in the preseason game is finished and Colts fans will now wait for official news on the severity of the injury.

