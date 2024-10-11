Former Notre Dame QB cut while former South Carolina QB gets starting job in NFL
By Sam Fariss
Some rookie quarterbacks are taking over the NFL while others watch from the sidelines... or even their couches. From Jayden Daniels to Bo Nix, the 2024 NFL Draft class was filled to the brim with talented QBs but which ones are thriving in the league, and which ones are falling off 53-man rosters?
At the beginning of the season, a few recent draft picks were named as the starting quarterbacks for their NFL teams including Nix (who played at Oregon and is now on the Denver Broncos), Daniels (who played at LSU and is now on the Washington Commanders), and Caleb Williams (who played at USC and is now on the Chicago Bears).
Since then, former collegiate star quarterbacks, like Spencer Rattler (who played at South Carolina and is now on the New Orleans Saints) and Drake Maye (who played at UNC and is now on the New England Patriots), have been converted into their teams' starting QB.
Sadly, while the draft class had six quarterbacks selected in the first 12 picks, not every QB can succeed at the professional level.
For example, on Thursday, Oct. 10, the Commanders announced that they had officially released quarterback Sam Hartman, a rookie out of Notre Dame who, somewhat surprisingly, went undrafted.
Former Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons just days after the team signed veteran QB Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract, has yet to attempt a pass during the 2024 NFL regular season.
J.J. McCarthy, the National Championship-winning quarterback out of Michigan, devastatingly tore his meniscus before the season even began and is sidelined for the rest of the year.
Joe Milton III, who played for the Tennessee Volunteers in college and is another rookie quarterback on the Patriots, also has yet to attempt a professional in the NFL. The Baltimore Ravens drafted quarterback Devin Leary out of Kentucky and he has remained one of Lamar Jackson's backups through the first few weeks of the season.
Jordan Travis, who ended his season at Florida State with an injury, is now on the New York Jets' roster and has yet to play this year.
In the final round of the 2024 Draft, the Green Bay Packers drafted Michael Pratt from Tulane but was later signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is currently on the Bucs' practice squad.
So yes, out of the 11 quarterbacks drafted in 2024, a handful have already found shocking success in the big leagues. However, most have struggled to find their footing and will have to wait for their name to be called.