J.J. McCarthy may miss the rest of his rookie season, set to undergo knee surgery
By Sam Fariss
The defending National Championship-winning quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 11 passes for two touchdowns in his first-ever NFL game during Week 1 of the preseason.
Devastatingly, those two TDs may be all we see from the former Michigan Wolverine this year.
Following the game on Saturday, Aug. 10, McCarthy complained of knee soreness.
Following an MRI scan of the knee, the Minnesota Vikings and head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that McCarthy would be undergoing knee surgery and they don't know how the rest of his season will look.
The Vikings selected McCarthy tenth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was the fifth quarterback drafted in the class, following USC's Caleb Williams, LSU's Jayden Daniels, North Carolina's Drake Maye, and Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
McCarthy's entire stat line from his first preseason game with Minnesota was 11 for 17 pass attempts, 188 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also ran the ball twice for 18 total yards.
Following the announcement, McCarthy shared a message on social media that he would be back in no time, including the Latin phrase "amor fati" which translates to "love of fate."
The date and time of McCarthy's surgery have yet to be released and the timeline for his return to the field remains unknown for now.
Many are comparing McCarthy's time in the league, so far, to Aaron Rodger's 2023 season which was rapidly cut short when the quarterback tore his Achilles tendon in game one of the regular season.