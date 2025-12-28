Freshman phenom Caleb Hawkins hits the Transfer Portal instantly resetting the market

On Saturday Night, the North Texas Mean Green wrapped up their season with a thrilling win over San Diego State Aztecs in the New Mexico Bowl. The win marked the end of a great season while starting a new era as head coach Eric Morris is off to Oklahoma State. The hope is that Neal Brown will be able to keep some of the key pieces on the roster, but Caleb Hawkins changed that hope.

After capping off an incredible freshman season by rushing for 198 yards and a pair of scores, Caleb Hawkins announced his intentions to enter the Transfer Portal.

NEW: North Texas star RB Caleb Hawkins plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.



Hawkins totaled 1,581 yards and 26 touchdowns this season. https://t.co/jedemGyUci pic.twitter.com/HKOOTA5S5V — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 28, 2025

North Texas star Caleb Hawkins becomes the most exciting playmaker available

While Drew Mestemaker and the North Texas passing attack get the most credit, Caleb Hawkins efforts on the ground helped power the Nation's highest scoring offense. This season Caleb Hawkins rushed for 1,236 yards and 23 touchdowns while adding 345 yards and 3 touchdowns as a receiver.

For his efforts this season, Caleb Hawkins was named the AAC Rookie of the Year and earned 1st team All-ACC honors.

Caleb Hawkins is superb!pic.twitter.com/W7giNY3ZP0 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) December 27, 2025

As Caleb Hawkins enters the Transfer Portal, he's instantly one of the best players available especially at the running back position. When Hawkins debuts in the updated Saturday Blitz Transfer Portal Rankings, he'll be battling Hollywood Smothers for the billing as the best transfer running back available.

Hawkins was an incredible find for North Texas out of High School as he was ranked as the 1466th best player in his recruiting class.

The instant landing spot that everyone is going to circle for Caleb Hawkins is going to be Oklahoma State which would keep him in Eric Morris' offense. If Hawkins decides to test the open market, he could be pursued heavily by programs like Texas, Oklahoma, and other premier programs who have a need at running back.