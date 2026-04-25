Garrett Nussmeier had a reported red flag the Chiefs overlooked to draft him late

Coming into the NFL Draft, where Garrett Nussmeier would land was completely unpredictable coming off his Senior season. After an impressive first season as a starter, Garrett Nussmeier decided to pass up on the 2025 NFL Draft, where he could've been a 1st Round pick, to try and win a National Championship at LSU.

Nussmeier's final season at LSU couldn't have gone worse as the year started with an injury in the Summer that effected him the rest of the season. Once it became clear that Nussmeier was too injured to play, Interim head coach Frank Wilson benched him, but the damage was already done.

Even after how terrible Nussmeier's final season of college football went, it was impossible to predict he'd suffer as harsh of a fate as he suffered in the 2026 NFL Draft as he fell all the way to the 7th round where he was scooped up by the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL insider reveals the major red flag that made Garrett Nussmeier untouchable

Fans at home watching the draft were likely puzzled on how teams weren't jumping at the chance to draft Nussmeier with the hopes of developing him. The difference is that NFL teams get a completely different look at prospects in the Pre Draft process.

According to NFL insider Ryan Dunleavy, Garrett Nussmeier came off as a "know-it-all" in his interviews with teams which could be part of the reason why he had to wait until the 249th overall pick to hear his name called.

Garrett Nussmeier was my QB3.



When I checked in on why the slip, I heard he comes off in interviews as a bit as a "know-it-all." That's a different way of being a coach's kid.



His dad is #Saints OC. https://t.co/OrysrTaj26 — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) April 25, 2026

Being the son of a coach can often be a blessing or a curse, and it seems like it hurt Garrett Nussmeier in the Pre Draft process. There were a ton of mistakes Nussmeier made, and if a team was trying to help him in the process, and he came off the wrong way, it's easy to see why teams would've looked elsewhere.

While Garrett Nussmeier didn't get the draft results he wanted, the good news for him is that he can still control the outcome of his career. Nussmeier will face an uphill battle to become a starter in his career, but if he puts in the work leading into training camp, he can quickly start to prove that everyone made a mistake.