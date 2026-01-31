Garrett Nussmeier wins Senior Bowl MVP becoming most interesting QB prospect

The Senior Bowl is in the books, and the event can always prove to make or break a player's NFL Draft stock. This week, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier took full advantage of the opportunity, and he sent the NFL Draft scouts with a lot to think about. The event was the first time that Nussmeier played since the Alabama game, as he missed the final stretch of the season with an injury.

The week of practices was the perfect situation for Nussmeier, who didn't have to worry about playing behind LSU's struggling offensive line, which kept him out of pressure. Nussmeier's physical tools and arm were on full display as he can make every throw scouts are looking to see.

Garrett Nussmeier takes home the Senior Bowl MVP

The Senior Bowl game is a much different story with the same results for LSU's quarterback. Garrett Nussmeier finished the day 5-8 passing for 57 yards and a 3 yard rushing touchdown which was good enough to win the MVP Award.

Garrett Nussmeier is your 2026 Panini Senior Bowl MVP 🏆#TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/SRP96bgxZc — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 31, 2026

While Garrett Nussmeier threw an interception, it'll be the throw that every scout goes home thinking about in the best way possible. Nussmeier fired a strike to his receiver on a post route with the perfect throw, but it went right through the receiver's hands for an interception.

Garrett Nussmeier throws a dime that goes right through the hands of John Michael Gyllenborg and gets picked 😬



Nebraska’s Deshon Singleton with the INT 💪

pic.twitter.com/4XlhmvHSFZ — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) January 31, 2026

After an impressive week, Garrett Nussmeier leaves Mobile as the most interesting quarterback prospect in the draft. While Nussmeier struggled this season, considering how abysmal his offensive line was and how injured he was playing you almost have to judge him based on what he put on film last season.

Garrett Nussmeier is going to be a Day 2 selection in the NFL Draft with the biggest question being where he lands. Teams like the Jets, Dolphins, Cardinals, and Steelers, who are going to need to find a quarterback, may turn to Nussmeier, who could be good enough to start from Day 1 in the NFL.