Georgia Bulldogs WRs called out by ESPN Analyst ahead of 2025 Season

The Georgia Bulldogs didn't live up to the expectations they had coming into the season, falling in their first game of the College Football Playoff. There were several reasons the Bulldogs fell short as for starters, Carson Beck didn't take the big next step that everyone expected coming into the year. As the Bulldogs' offense slipped, it's impossible to place all of the blame on their starting quarterback.

Losing players with the talent level of Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey to the NFL Draft is nearly impossible for any program to overcome. While Georgia had solid weapons, the group was inconsistent, as the team struggled with drops at the worst times.

This offseason, Kirby Smart and his staff addressed the program's biggest flaw by going out and adding playmakers to the room. Zachariah Branch comes over from USC, where he has shown that he can be one of the most explosive players in the Country. Noah Thomas transfers in from Texas A&M, bringing size and elite talent to the outside.

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, the Georgia Bulldogs can no longer use their lack of receivers as an excuse. Former Alabama star and ESPN analyst Roman Harper called out the Bulldogs' receiver room during his appearance on SEC Now.

"Georgia recruits better than anybody, I’m tired of hearing people talk about how Georgia ‘Oh, we don’t have any wide receivers.’ Arian Smith still got drafted, guys. I know he dropped a ton of balls last year, but he still got drafted. So, you still have all this ability, you just have to get it figured out on the field. At some point, you guys have to make it work on the field." Roman Harper

On one end of the spectrum, Roman Harper nailed it as the Bulldogs shouldn't ever have a position where they feel they don't have the best players at any position. The room had a ton of talent last season but, the players could never fully put it all together for one reason or another.

While Harper is right about the excuses being poor, Georgia should also feel as if they're getting unfairly blamed. Before last season, Georgia never complained about a lack of receivers or a lack of playmakers at any position. The receiver room truly struggled enough where they deserve the lion's share of the blame for the team's flaws on offense.

This season, Georgia's wide receivers will need to take their game to another level as they turn the offense over to a first-time starter. Gunner Stockton can use all of the help he can get as he gets his feet wet in the offense, and it'll be up to the receivers to create separation.

