Georgia Tech HC Brent Key had reporters cracking up with his punt returner jersey take

Given the size of College Football rosters, teams are forced to double up on certain numbers which we never see in the NFL. This hardly ever creates an issue except on special teams as at times you'll end up with two players who wear the same number sharing the field on a special teams unit. Typically the solution is for a player to wear a jersey without a name on the back but, it typically isn't much different than their typical jersey.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets became the outlier to the norm this weekend when everyone couldn't help but notice just how absurd their solution was. When Eric Rivers went back to return a punt, he wasn't donning his typical #3 jersey but, rather a #43 jersey which looked like it belonged on a giant.

Georgia Tech's punt returner had a XXXL jersey 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/TrEJtYQiSk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2025

Not only did the jersey prove to become an instant meme but, it was a detriment as Eric Rivers was kept from making a return as Colorado was able to grab onto the massive jersey and slow him as if the jersey was a parachute.

Brent Key was asked about the jersey during his media availability before he poked fun at the jersey but, was also very clearly mad about the solution his team or staff came up with. While the press was loving Key's response, it's clear he didn't find it nearly as funny ensuring that we'll never see the massive jersey again.

Elite back and forth between @MrChadBishop and @CoachBrentKeyGT on the GIANT #43 jersey from Friday night.



"You will not see that jersey ever again." pic.twitter.com/hHAeKoqJ1v — Luke Hetrick (@LHSportsTV) September 2, 2025

The sight of Eric Rivers in a jersey that's almost bigger than him was hilarious but, it's easy to see why Brent Key was so frustrated. As Rivers tried to break free on the return, Colorado defenders were pulling him back by the jersey as if he's a dog trying to take off but, is on a leash.

In this era of NIL and Revenue Sharing, Georgia Tech and Brent Key do have a hilarious solution in front of them but, they may not even realize. If the massive 43 jersey is officially out of the picture now, the Yellow Jackets could use it to raise funds and should auction it off to help raise money.

