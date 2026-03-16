Georgia Tech’s Alberto Mendoza addition could end up the ACC’s sneakiest QB move

The Transfer Portal can quickly help programs fill their biggest needs changing how holes in a roster are filled on a yearly basis. After winning the National Championship, Curt Cignetti and Indiana could've rolled the dice at quarterback, but the Hoosiers went big game hunting bringing in TCU's Josh Hoover to take the job. By landing Josh Hoover, the Hoosiers however thrust backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza into the market, setting him up to land a starting job elsewhere.

Alberto Mendoza was one of the most well known backup quarterbacks in the Country this season, in part because he's the younger brother of Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. Aside from being Fernando Mendoza's brother, Alberto was constantly playing because of how bad the Hoosiers were beating teams giving him plenty of film.

Georgia Tech may have launched a ACC contender with Mendoza addition

After the National Championship Game, Alberto Mendoza entered the Transfer Portal given that the Hoosiers had already landed Josh Hoover. Just days after helping Indiana win the National Championship, Alberto Mendoza committed to Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech has signed Indiana QB transfer Alberto Mendoza, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Mendoza, the younger brother of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, was IU’s backup QB this year. In limited action, was 18 of 24 for 286 yards with five TD passes. Also ran for 190 yards pic.twitter.com/Svp7IejcRK — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 20, 2026

While Alberto Mendoza played a limited role at Indiana, it's hard not to be impressed with what he did show last season. Mendoza finished the season going 18-24 passing (75%) for 286 yards with 5 touchdowns and just 1 interception. Mendoza will bring a rushing element to the Yellow Jackets offense after adding 190 yards with his legs.

The Yellow Jackets are tasked with replacing Haynes King who's off to the NFL after three seasons leading the offense. King's best ability was his impact as a rusher while he did have some struggles as a passer.

Alberto Mendoza will be able to keep the quarterback rushing element in the offense while he has the potential to be a more efficient passer. Almost as important is the fact that Mendoza got an up close look at how a quarterback needs to lead a team from his brother who will continue to be a resource for him as he becomes the starter.

Georgia Tech is tasked with replacing a ton with Haynes King leaving for NFL and Buster Faulkner moving to become Florida's offensive coordinator. A ton of pressure is going to be on offseason additions Alberto Mendoza and Justice Haynes to power this offense this season. If Mendoza can live up to what we've seen in limited action, it's easy to see how this team could end up competing for the ACC Championship.