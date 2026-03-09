Pre Free Agency 1st Round Mock Draft as blockbuster trades changed the NFL Draft order

Monday begins true chaos in the NFL world as the league's "Legal Tampering Window" opens which allows teams to start negotiating deals with free agents. While deals won't be official on Monday, players will quickly agree to new contracts with teams, shaping rosters for the 2026 season. Once free agency starts to shape rosters, the needs for teams in the NFL Draft will be clearly defined.

The lead up to free agency has already started to shape the offseason as massive trades have shaken the league. Trent McDuffie and Maxx Crosby have been traded out of the AFC West as the Rams and Ravens made all-in moves for this season. Ahead of free agency opening and after a wild week of trades, the draft picture has shifted.

How blockbuster trades reshape this Pre Free Agency 1st Round Mock Draft

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza - Quarterback - Indiana

The Raiders trading away Maxx Crosby signifies a new era is on the way headlined by the franchises new quarterback. If it wasn't already clear that Fernando Mendoza was going to be the 1st Overall pick, the decision to release Geno Smith made it even more obvious. The team has a ton of holes to fill, but getting a franchise quarterback to build around is a great first step.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese - Edge Rusher - Ohio State

While the New York Jets have plenty of money to spend, none of their moves in free agency should keep this team from picking the best player available. The Jets biggest need may be a pass rusher after the decision to trade away Jermaine Johnson, and in this class there will be plenty of options to choose from. Ohio State star Arvell Reese may have the most upside of any player in this class, and could become a defensive weapon for Aaron Glenn.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa - Offensive Tackle - Miami

Given Mike LaFleur is Matt LaFleur's brother, the Arizona Cardinals are going to be heavily tied to Malik Willis after releasing Kyler Murray. If the Cardinals are going to go all in on a player like Willis, they're going to need to invest in the offensive line to help him continue to develop. Miami star Francis Mauigoa is the best tackle in the class, and he could instantly step in opposite Paris Johnson Jr giving this team a young tackle duo.

4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey - Edge Rusher - Texas Tech

Robert Saleh quickly moved to build a pass rush trading for his former New York Jets draft pick Jermaine Johnson, but this unit isn't complete yet. While the Titans could easily add a weapon at the top of the draft to help Cam Ward, this roster has too many holes to do anything but take the best player available.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles - Linebacker - Ohio State

The New York Giants decision to cut Bobby Okereke leaves a glaring hole in the defense at linebacker. After a dominant season at Ohio State, Sonny Styles showed up at the NFL Combine and dominated putting himself in the conversation to go as high as 2nd Overall. Styles would instantly give a defense with massive pieces on the defensive line a monster in the middle to take this unit to the next level.

6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling - Offensive Tackle - Georgia

While the Browns don't have a clear starter at quarterback, there are 3 players that could earn the job which should keep the team from reaching for Ty Simpson. Regardless of who starts under center next season, this offensive line has a ton of holes that need to be addressed. Monroe Freeling has the best physical traits of any tackle in this class, and he has the upside to develop into an elite offensive tackle.

7. Washington Commanders: Rueben Bain Jr - Edge Rusher - Miami

Dan Quinn's defense is going to need to add a ton of pieces between free agency and the NFL Draft as he enters the season under pressure. Von Miller is a free agent after leading the team in sacks, and this defense needs a young pass rusher to build around. There are concerns over Rueben Bain's arm length, but he's a monster rushing the passer who can help elevate the rest of this unit.

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

After Tyler Shough's breakout down the stretch of the season, the top priority for the Saints is going to be giving him weapons. Chris Olave posted a career season with Shough, and adding another star receiver to this offense could be potent. Carnell Tate has an ability to win deep which would pair nicely with Olave giving Kellen Moore plenty of options with this offense.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jeremiyah Love - Running Back - Notre Dame

Trading away Trent McDuffie signaled a small reset for this Chiefs team as they look to build back toward Super Bowl contention. Whether the Chiefs sign a player like Kenneth Walker in free agency will determine a ton, but they could easily fix their rushing issues if the draft falls in their favor. Jeremiyah Love is a game changing talent at running back who can help take pressure off Patrick Mahomes as he returns from a torn ACL.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs - Safety - Ohio State

How free agency starts for the Bengals will determine where on the defense they look to improve in the draft. Where the Bengals won't be able to make an addition for this defense is a true chess piece that can mask a ton of holes. Caleb Downs is the ultimate chess piece who can help cover up holes with his ability in the box and as a traditional safety.

11. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson - Wide Receiver - Arizona State

The Dolphins seem to be set on moving on from Tua Tagovailoa, even if the move hasn't been completed. Heading into 2026 with a massive cap hit on the books, the Dolphins should look to allow Quinn Ewers to try and develop on the job. The release of Tyreek Hill creates a need for another weapon, and Jordyn Tyson has the talent to form a great duo with Jaylen Waddle.

12. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane - Cornerback - LSU

Getting better on defense is going to be a top priority for the Dallas Cowboys after an abysmal season. The Cowboys should be involved in the cornerback market, but if they don't land a big name, they're a team to watch early in the draft. Mansoor Delane had a standout season for LSU, and could step right into the NFL and upgrade this unit.

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon - Wide Receiver - USC

After trading for Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie, it's clear that the Rams are all in on next season, almost certainly taking a quarterback out of the equation. Puka Nacua and Devante Adams give this team a star wide receiver duo, but adding another weapon could make this unit unstoppable. Makai Lemon can win in a variety of ways, and he'd become an instant safety valve for Matthew Stafford.

14. Las Vegas Raiders: Spencer Fano - Offensive Tackle - Utah

The Maxx Crosby trade gives the Raiders a second 1st Round Pick in this year's draft allowing the team to add another young building block along with Fernando Mendoza. Aside from the issues at quarterback, the Raiders biggest issue is on the offensive line as the whole unit could be overhauled. Spencer Fano has played both Left and Right Tackle with his experience on the right side making him a perfect pick to mirror star left tackle Kolton Miller.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq - Tight End - Oregon

The Buccaneers should be right back in the mix for the Playoffs next season as injuries held this team back from winning the NFC South. Where Mike Evans lands in free agency could determine this offense's ceiling, but a threat at tight end could take the unit over the top. Kenyon Sadiq is an elite athlete at the position who could become a big play threat for Baker Mayfield.

16. New York Jets: Ty Simpson - Quarterback - Alabama

The early portion of free agency will give everyone a hint of where the Jets plan to head with their hole at quarterback. If Ty Simpson falls to the 16th pick in the draft, the Jets have to consider taking the risk drafting him. Simpson's film from the beginning of the season is spectacular, and when he was healthy again at the NFL Combine, he looked every bit the part of a 1st Round talent.

17. Detroit Lions: Caleb Lomu - Offensive Tackle - Utah

Taylor Decker's decision to return for another season looked like it would keep the Lions from picking an offensive tackle, but his request to be released creates a new hole. The Lions now need to find a left tackle, and it should be a hole they fill in the NFL Draft. Caleb Lomu may be the best pass protector in this class, and his experience on the left side allows him to slot right in replacing Decker.

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman - Safety - Oregon

Free agency could determine if the Vikings are looking to find a quarterback in the draft or pieces to put this roster over the top. Harrison Smith is a free agent, and even if he opts to return, this defense should look to add another safety. Dillon Thieneman is a prospect to watch at the top of this draft after a solid Pre-Draft prospect, and he could become a great piece for Brian Flores to unleash.

19. Carolina Panthers: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety - Toledo

The Panthers are looking to repeat as NFC South Champions to make another run in the Playoffs. As the younger pieces in the front four, the Panthers should look to add impact playmakers to the defense. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is a bigger safety prospect with the ability to make plays at the line of scrimmage or as a deep safety giving this defense a ton of new looks.

20. Dallas Cowboys: Akheem Mesidor - Edge Rusher - Miami

While some teams may be scared off by Akheem Mesidor being an older prospect, teams looking to win now won't be. After trading away Micah Parsons, the Cowboys need to go out and land an impact pass rusher, and Akheem Mesidor may be the best edge rush talent in this class.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr - Wide Receiver - Indiana

Free agency will determine what the Steelers offense looks like next season, especially with Aaron Rodgers' future in the balance. Regardless of the quarterback, this offense needs to add talent at wide receiver opposite DK Metcalf. Indiana star Omar Cooper Jr is rising up draft boards late in the process, and with ties to the Steelers new staff, he's in play with the 21st Overall Pick.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Vega Ioane - Guard - Penn State

The Chargers released guard Mekhi Becton after a disappointing season creating a new need on the offensive line. With both Pro Bowl tackles back from injury, the Chargers need this group to be solid if they're going to make a push for a Super Bowl. Vega Ioane is the best guard in this class, and he'd give this team a plug and play piece on the interior.

24. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston - Wide Receiver - Washington

After finding weapons like Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin, and Isaiah Bond last offseason, the Browns should continue to strengthen this offense. Denzel Boston could bring a unique element to the outside bringing size and a threat on 50/50 balls to the outside helping out whoever starts at quarterback.

25. Chicago Bears: Peter Woods - Defensive Tackle - Clemson

Chicago seemed to be ramping up to make a run at trading for Maxx Crosby, but they'll now need to pivot to upgrade this defensive front. Peter Woods had a down season in production, but he has all the upside to develop into a game wrecker on the interior for a defense needing an infusion of talent in the trenches.

26. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen - Linebacker - Georgia

The Bills jumped ahead of the free agent market by trading for Bears WR DJ Moore filling arguably their biggest need. In the NFL Draft, the Bills should look to address linebacker as their veterans have struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons. Georgia star CJ Allen is a high-IQ player who can instantly slot into this defense giving the unit a star in the middle.

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

Free agency could officially make wide receiver the 49ers biggest need as Jauan Jennings hits free agency after being the team's leading wide receiver. Brock Purdy could use a dynamic weapon in this offense after the departures of Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel in recent seasons. KC Concepcion is an elite playmaker with the ball in his hands, and a player that the 49ers could use in a similar way to Deebo Samuel.

28. Houston Texans: Kadyn Proctor - Offensive Tackle - Alabama

The Texans continue to shuffle pieces around the offensive line as they traded Tytus Howard to the Browns. After CJ Stroud struggled under pressure in the Playoffs, continuing to build this unit up has to be key. Kadyn Proctor started at tackle for 3 seasons for Alabama, but he has the size and frame to move inside if needed.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jermod McCoy - Cornerback - Tennessee

Trading away Trent McDuffie leaves a hole in the Chiefs defense that will likely need to be addressed in the draft. Jermod McCoy could end up falling after missing the entire season and the NFL Combine recovering from a torn ACL, but when he's healthy, he's arguably a Top 5 talent in this class.

30. Denver Broncos: Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle - Ohio State

The Broncos defense is arguably the best unit in the league, and as the team continues to push for a Super Bowl, it'll be the unit this team leans on. Against the pass, this team is elite, and adding an elite run stuffer would help getting teams into passing downs. Kayden McDonald can come in and be elite against the run as a nose tackle with pass rush upside as he continues to develop.

31. New England Patriots: TJ Parker - Edge Rusher - Clemson

While Drake Maye's massive leap was key for the Patriots, a big reason for the teams success this season was the improvements made on the defensive line. Adding a star off the edge to pair with the elite defensive tackle duo would help the Patriots continue to slow their opponents. TJ Parker had a down season production wise, but his showing at the Senior Bowl proved he's still an elite pass rusher.

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood - Cornerback - Tennessee

After winning a Super Bowl, the Seahawks will see several key pieces hit the open market leaving some holes to fill. Tariq Woolen will likely be highly sought after, leaving a hole at cornerback for Mike MacDonald to fill. Colton Hood has the physical traits and the IQ to develop into a plug and play piece for this defense as the Seahawks look to repeat.