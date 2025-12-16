Grading how the Top 10 transfer Wide Receivers lived up to expectations in 2025

On January 2nd, the Transfer Portal in college football will open sparking a 15 day window of chaos with thousands of players moving to new programs. This offseason will be the first with a single Transfer Portal window as players will only be able to transfer in the winter setting us up for arguably the craziest offseason movement yet.

As the Transfer Portal opens, every program identifies it's greatest needs, setting their sights on the players that could take them over the top. Some programs feel they're just a quarterback away while others feel their quarterback could take the next step with an elite wide receiver to throw to.

As the Transfer Portal is almost open, it's important to reflect back on how the previous transfer class panned out and what teams can learn. The wide receiver market is always one of the most active as every team can use another gamebreaker on the outside. Among the 10 highest ranked wide receivers in the last transfer class according to On3, the teams that hit won big while those who whiffed missed badly.

Grading how the 10 highest ranked transfer WRs fared in 2025

10. Kevin Coleman Jr

As Missouri lost Luther Burden III and Theo Wease, Eli Drinkwitz went out and added an elite weapon in Kevin Coleman Jr. The Mississippi State transfer was on his way to an incredible season before the injury to Beau Pribula, finishing the season with 63 catches for 715 yards and a touchdown. If Coleman didn't leave the games against Alabama and Texas A&M early with an injury, it could've changed the Tigers season as he was that dynamic.

9. Malachi Fields

Marcus Freeman needed to add elite playmakers on the outside, and he brought in a monster in Malachi Fields. The Virginia transfer gave CJ Carr a massive target on the outside, reeling in 36 catches for 630 yards and 5 touchdowns. The only issue with Fields may have been the fact that Notre Dame didn't go to him more as he picked up 17.5 yards per catch.

8. Noah Thomas

The verdict is still out on Noah Thomas as he's only appeared in 6 games for Georgia while dealing with injuries. When Thomas has been on the field, he's been a productive player for the Bulldogs with 16 catches for 254 yards and 4 touchdowns. If Thomas is able to return and make an impact in the College Football Playoff, he'll be viewed much better for his time in Athens.

7. Dane Key

As Nebraska hoped that Dylan Raiola would hit the next level, they went out and added an elite wide receiver in Dane Key. Pairing the two didn't work out for Nebraska as Key's production took a step back finishing the season with the least catches and yards in his career. Part of Key's failure to hit the next level can be placed on Dylan Raiola, but the Huskers never truly got him rolling in Big Ten play.

6. Barion Brown

When LSU went out and added Barion Brown, it looked like the Tigers landed an elite speed threat to pair perfectly with Garrett Nussmeier's big arm. Nussmeier's injuries and his regression kept Brown from ever reaching the production level everyone hoped for, but he still put together a productive season. Brown recorded a career high 52 catches for 495 yards and a touchdown without a true standout game.

5. Nic Anderson

Adding Nic Anderson was supposed to give Garrett Nussmeier a massive target on the outside whom he can trust to win on 50/50 balls. Injuries limited Nic Anderson in camp, and paired with Nussmeier's struggles, Anderson never got going for the Tigers. The role of being the size threat in the redzone went to Trey'Dez Green, and Anderson never quite found his footing. Nic Anderson finishes the season with 12 catches for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns, which will make it interesting to see if he returns next season.

4. Duce Robinson

While Florida State's season was a disaster, they did nail their addition of Duce Robinson at wide receiver. The USC transfer put together his best season by a wide margin, catching 56 passes for 1,081 yards and 6 touchdowns. Robinson gave this offense several massive games to help this season from getting truly out of hand.

3. KC Concepcion

Few transfers workout as great for both sides as KC Concepcion transferring to Texas A&M went this season. The standout wide receiver caught 57 passes for a career high 886 yards and 9 touchdowns adding another touchdown rushing. Concepcion helped transform the Aggies passing attack helping lead the team the the College Football Playoff while he'll leave College Station as a projected 1st Round pick.

2. Zachariah Branch

Georgia's wide receivers were an issue in 2024, and with a first time starter, Kirby Smart didn't take any chances going out and landing an elite weapon in Zachariah Branch. The USC transfer has been as advertised, setting career highs across the board with 73 catches for 744 yards and 5 touchdowns. Branch has been a monster after the catch for Georgia taking a ton of pressure off of Gunner Stockton.

1. Eric Singleton Jr

The Auburn Tigers went out and landed the top wide receiver in the Transfer Portal as Hugh Freeze hoped that pairing Eric Singleton Jr and Cam Coleman would help fix the offense. Singleton never was able to make the sizeable impact that both sides hoped for as the Tigers quarterback struggles kept the entire offense from ever succeeding. Landing Singleton was the right move by Auburn and he did his part, but Hugh Freeze picking the wrong quarterback haunted everyone.