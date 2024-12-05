Great seasons in history bode well for Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty
By Tony Thomas
As we approach the presentation of the 90th Heisman Trophy, five running backs have joined this elite fraternity of gridiron heroes who have cracked the 2,000-yard milestone. There could be a sixth if the Heisman voting goes his way.
History and precedent are on the side of Ashton Jeanty of Boise State.
1990s
26 years ago, a running back won the Heisman after rushing for over 2,000 yards. In 1998, the Texas Longhorns started a 225-pound wrecking ball in the backfield named Ricky Williams. Williams stampeded for over 2,100 yards and found the end zone 27 times. In addition, he broke Tony Dorsett’s NCAA career record for rushing yards.
In the land of Rocky Mountain high in the mid-90s, the Colorado Buffaloes were led by running back Rashaan Salaam. In 1994, Salaam led the Buffaloes to a 10-1 record and a No. 4 national ranking. Salaam gained over 2,000 yards and 24 scores. He averaged 7.61 yards per carry.
1980s
Being a college football fan in Stillwater, Oklahoma in 1988 was fun. A young man from Wichita, Kansas in an Oklahoma State uniform waited his turn as a kick returner behind future NFL star Thurman Thomas. But in ’88, Barry Sanders was inserted into the lineup at running back and immediately became a nightmare for opposing defenders.
Sanders left scorched earth and defensive coaches broken clipboards in his wake on his way to a whopping 2,850 yards and 42 touchdowns (which includes 222 yards and 5 touchdowns vs. Wyoming in a bowl game).
In addition, Sanders scored on a kick return and punt return that season for good measure.
In the early 80s, two running backs playing in the Midwest and on the West Coast staked their claim to the most coveted award in college football. Mike Rozier gained over 2,100 yards and scored 29 times for Nebraska. He averaged eight yards per carry and was the man of the hour in NYC.
In 1981, a California kid dreaming of gridiron glory found just that while toting the rock for the USC Trojans. Marcus Allen gained over 200 yards in 8 of 11 games that season on his way to 2,342 yards and 23 touchdowns and a Heisman Trophy for his mantle. The Trojans posted a 9-2 record.
2024
In 2024, the Boise State Broncos are on the verge of making the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. Currently ranked 10th in the recent playoff rankings, the Broncos have won 11 of their 12 games. Their only blemish is a 3-point loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 2. Since then, the Broncos have reeled off 10 straight victories.
Boise State is led by Jeanty, who has turned in a season for the ages in his own right.
Jeanty has gained over 2,000 yards and scored 28 times. He has averaged 7.33 yards per carry. Jeanty has recorded five games of over 200 yards rushing, seven games with multiple rushing touchdowns, and has scored at least one rushing TD in 11 of 12 games this season.
The Broncos prepare to battle UNLV in the Mountain West Conference Championship Game on Saturday.
So go ahead and clear a spot at the podium for Jeanty. He will need room to raise the most coveted prize in college sports over his broad shoulders as the winner of the 90th Heisman Trophy.