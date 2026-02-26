Historically bad measurements for two top edge rushers shake the NFL Draft board

The NFL Combine is officially underway as Thursday kicks off the on-field workout portion of the week. Teams will pay close attention to the performances of the top prospects in the NFL Draft, but sometimes it's not about what a prospect shows in the drill. Arguably the most important part of the event is getting official measurements on a player.

Teams have set benchmarks as to where they think a prospect should come in with their height, weight, and other metrics such as arm length. Anything above 33 inches is seen as ideal arm length for an edge rusher while anything below the mark is seen as a concern. Two of the top prospects in the draft measured in with shocking arm lengths in the worst way.

Rueben Bain Jr and Cashius Howell stun in the worst way at the NFL Combine

Coming into the event, it was known that Rueben Bain Jr and Cashius Howell were going to measure in on the wrong side of the 33 inch mark, but everyone wondered how close they could land. Unfortuantely for both players, the measurements weren't just bad, they were alarming compared to their peers.

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr checked in with 30 and 7/8 inch arms with a 77 1/2 inch wing span at 6-foot-2.

Rueben Bain

6022

263

9 1/8 hand

30 7/8 arm

77 1/2 wing — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 26, 2026

Texas A&M star Cashius Howell measured in with even shorter arms with 30 and 1/4 inch arms and a 74 1/4 inch wingspan.

Cashius Howell

6024

253

9 1/4 hand

30 1/4 arm

74 1/4 wing — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 26, 2026

Just how bad are the marks for Rueben Bain Jr and Cashius Howell? Howell is the 3rd smallest arm length and Bain Jr is tied for the 4th shortest arm length in the Mockdraftable Database.

According to ESPN's Matt Miller both players would have the shortest arms for an edge rusher drafted in the first round since at least 1999.

At 30 7/8" and 30 1/4" arm length, Rueben Bain and Cashius Howell would have the shortest arms for an EDGE rusher drafted in the first round since at least 1999. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) February 26, 2026

The measurements have to be a massive concern for NFL teams as the two would be true outliers at their position. Considering how far off the mark both players would be, teams may consider both as better fits on the interior as defensive tackles which carries far less value to a team than a true edge rusher.

Rueben Bain Jr will likely see a bigger effect as he was pushing to be the top edge rusher in the class, but could tumble down draft boards. Cashius Howell is a Mid to Late 1st Round prospect, but this could end up making him fall all the way to Day 2 of the draft.