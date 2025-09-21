Hot Seat Head Coaches dominate the 10 biggest losers of College Football's Week 4

While every weekend in College Football brings incredible stories with the potential for an entire season to change with a win, on the other side is the losing team. Losses end any hopes of making the College Football Playoff and enough losses get a Head Coach fired. Week 3 of the College Football season started the coaching carousel with two firings and after Week 4 the firings may only continue.

This weekend gave us a wide range of losses from stunning losses like Clemson suffered, embarrassing losses like Luke Fickell and Wisconsin suffered, and another loss in a long list of failures like Billy Napier stacked up. The week presented plenty of losers and now they'll become storylines to follow in the weeks to come.

Dabo Swinney and Mike Gundy are the biggest losers of Week 4 for vastly different reasons

This weekend everyone labeled the matchup between Utah and Texas Tech as a potential Big 12 Championship preview. The Utes offense was instead silenced as Devon Dampier's rushing ability was shutdown and he left plenty to be desired as a passer with a pair of interceptions. Redshirt Freshman Will Hammond had to replace Behren Morton and he lit up the Utes defense giving Kyle Whittingham plenty to address.

The streak continues for the Nebraska Cornhuskers as they've lose 28 straight games to ranked opponents. The Huskers have been building under Matt Rhule but, this team still van't get over the hump in big games for one reason or another. The first three weeks built a ton of hype behind this team but, there are clear flaws with the defense that need to improve and quickly.

The only reason that Billy Napier doesn't rank higher on this list is the fact that this feels like an endless cycle. The Gators lost once again on Saturday Night falling to 1-3 in yet, another game where the offense looks lifeless. This offseason, Napier made the decision not to hire a play calling offensive coordinator and his stubbornness will end up costing him his job.

When Wisconsin made the decision to fire Paul Chryst and hire Luke Fickell it was because they thought they could take the program to a higher level. At this point, Wisconsin fans would kill for a season like Chryst had as the program is in a steep decline. Fickell's team got dominated by Maryland who was starting a True Freshman quarterback and everyone is now wondering if he's still the man for the job.

Heading into the weekend, everyone circled the matchup between Illinois and Wisconsin as a potential College Football Playoff play-in game. Instead of this game being a clash, the Fighting Illini got crushed losing 63-10. After the game, Curt Cignetti said that Indiana broke Illinois and the body language of Illinois made it look that way which has to be a massive concern going forward.

DJ Lagway was good enough last season to save Billy Napier's job and this season, he's been so bad he's going to cost Napier his job. After a stunning 5 interception game last weekend against LSU, everyone wanted to see if Lagway could bounce back against Miami to maybe lead the Gators to an upset win. Instead, Lagway struggled again going just 12-23 passing for 61 yards in another stunning showing. Lagway has the talent to be one of the best players in the sport yet, this season has been an utter disaster.

After losing to Ole Miss last weekend, the Arkansas Razorbacks had a great chance to get back on track with a win over Memphis. Instead, the Razorbacks offense went quiet scoring just 3 points in the second half allowing Memphis to get back into the game. Despite all the struggles, the Razorbacks had a chance to win late and with just over a minute left they fumbled the game away on the Memphis 7-yard line falling to 2-2 on the season.

After everything that went down last season and his departure from Oklahoma, Jackson Arnold had the chance to come into Oklahoma and get his revenge on the Sooners. The fanbase was chanting his name with choice words and in the end, Jackson Arnold couldn't make them pay. Arnold was sacked 10 times as Oklahoma turned him into a passer and he missed on some throws that could've been easy touchdowns.

The end of an era is nearing in Stillwater is Mike Gundy no longer looks like the man for the job at Oklahoma State. On Friday Night, the Cowboys lost to Tulsa which is not only the smallest school in the FBS but, an In-State team made up of players that left Oklahoma State or that they passed up on. The sport has changed and Mike Gundy hasn't been able to adapt and it's clearly time for the Cowboys to move on.

It's almost impossible to fathom how far the Clemson Tigers have fallen in 4 weeks after starting the season as the Nation's 4th ranked team. The Tigers latest loss came as they lost at home to the Syracuse Orange in a game where Fran Brown's team looked better in every area of the game. The offense still isn't clicking like you'd hope with all the talent they have while the defense looks like a disaster despite having NFL talent littered throughout the unit.

After coming into the season with the expectations of making the College Football Playoff, the Clemson fanbase is now questioning whether or not Dabo Swinney is the man for the job. Swinney spent all last week defending his track record but, this performance isn't going to make the fanbase feel any better.

