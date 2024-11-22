How a high school quarterback may cost Brian Kelly his job at LSU
It’s been a tough stretch for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, and the frustrations are starting to boil over.
Losing five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood to Michigan was the latest gut punch for an LSU fanbase that expected Kelly to bring the program back to its championship-caliber glory. While Kelly can’t be blamed entirely for Michigan’s massive NIL package—reportedly worth millions—the loss has fans questioning whether he’s the right man for the job.
Kelly was supposed to be the steady hand to guide LSU through the ultra-competitive SEC landscape. He’s recruited well on paper, with top-10 classes consistently coming in. But recruiting success means little if it doesn’t translate to wins on the field.
After an underwhelming season and disappointing losses piling up, LSU’s struggles have overshadowed any momentum Kelly might have gained since taking the helm.
The Bryce Underwood saga is emblematic of the growing concerns around Kelly’s tenure. Losing the No. 1 overall prospect, who was supposed to be the cornerstone of future success, has given fans even more to complain about in Baton Rouge. And while Kelly’s defenders may point to the challenges of navigating this new landscape, many Tigers faithful are simply tired of excuses.
To make matters worse, Kelly’s contract includes a massive buyout, making any talk of firing him an expensive proposition. But LSU has never shied away from spending big to stay competitive. Athletic Director Scott Woodward is known for making bold moves, and if the Tigers continue to falter, Kelly could find himself out the door sooner rather than later.
As many fans have mentioned, the only thing that Kelly really had going for him was the 2025 recruiting class. Now, as they've lost their biggest commitment and the star who was expected to lead the program forward, one has to wonder: Could this recruiting loss ultimately be what puts the nail in the coffin for Brian Kelly at LSU?
Only time will tell, but it's absolutely crazy how things can change so quickly in college football, especially with the current NIL landscape.
For now, Kelly remains on the hot seat. If he can hold onto to the rest of the recruiting class and turn things around on the field, he might buy himself some time. But patience is now running razor thin in Baton Rouge. LSU fans don’t want to hear about challenges; they want to see results.
Though it may not even be his fault, Kelly no longer has a five-star quarterback to tout as reason for fans to believe in him.
Whether he can deliver remains to be seen, but right now, Brian Kelly's seat is scorching.