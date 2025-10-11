How much is Trent Dilfer's buyout? Blowout against FAU should end this experiment

In 2022, the UAB Blazers took a massive swing hiring former NFL Quarterback Trent Dilfer as its head coach. The job marked Trent Dilfer's first job at the college level, as he had experience coaching High School football in Tennessee, leading the Lipscomb Academy. Under Bill Clark, this program was trending in the right direction, and his Interim Bryant Vincent looked like the perfect replacement, which made the Dilfer hiring puzzling.

The Dilfer era has been underwhelming to say the very least, as he has a career record of 9-20, while he appears headed to a 9-21 record. The UAB Blazers are currently facing off against the FAU Owls, and the struggles continue for this team as they trail 35-14 at the half.

The Owls scored on all but one of their drives in the first half as the Blazers' defense clearly doesn't have any answer. The offense lacks big play ability, which makes it even tougher when this team does make mistakes.

Every week, it becomes clearer that Trent Dilfer isn't the man for the job at UAB, as he isn't a good enough X's and O's Head Coach, while they haven't gotten much of a boost, if any, from Dilfer on the recruiting trail.

How much is Trent Dilfer's buyout? FAU blowout should end this mess

Trent Dilfer's contract runs through the end of the 2027 season, which may be the reason why UAB holds off on firing the Head Coach. If UAB decides to move on from Trent Dilfer at the end of this season, the Blazers would owe him $2.4 million, which isn't a massive figure for a program to handle. The buyout would be paid in monthly installments, which makes the burden even easier for the Blazers to handle.

